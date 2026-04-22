Businessman duped of around Rs 20 crore in crypto scam; fraudsters used 76 fake bank accounts

In one of the largest cyber fraud cases reported in the region, online scammers allegedly duped a Ludhiana-based businessman of Rs19.84 crore under the pretext of cryptocurrency investment. The fraud was executed through a complex network involving 76 fake bank accounts spread across 15 different banks, police said.

The case has been registered at the State Cyber Crime Police Station, Mohali, based on a complaint filed by Jagdeep Singhal, a resident of Ludhiana, against unidentified individuals. The accused have been booked under Sections 318(4) (cheating), 336(3) (forgery), and 61(2) (organised crime) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 66D of the IT Act. The complainant has also urged the Special DGP, Punjab Cyber Crime, to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a thorough probe.