Ludhiana: Businessman, three others held, had staged attack on himself, say police

Ludhiana police on Monday arrested a businessman and three of his aides for allegedly having staged an attack on himself at his Guruharsahai Nagar shop and for trying to implicate his wife and cousin for the same.

The arrested man, identified as Ajay Kumar (42), had on Saturday alleged that some masked men had opened fire at him after barging into his shop in Guruharsahai Nagar of Jamalpur.

Kumar had then alleged that the masked men had fired at him twice, while also claiming that his wife and cousin had conspired against him, following which the police registered a case of attempt to murder.

Now another FIR under the sections 182, 192, 193 and 336 of IPC has been registered against four accused at Jamalpur police station.

Police said Kumar, his friend Jatinder Singh alias Judge, 25, of Amritsar as well as Deepak Kashyap, 24, and Sonu Kumar, 23, both residents of New Puneet Nagar, Tajpur road of Ludhiana, had been arrested. A .32 bore pistol, a motorcycle and a car had been recovered from the posession of the accused. A fifth suspect, Ashish Yadav, was on the run and was likely to be arrested soon.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Ludhiana Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that Ajay Kumar, a native of Amritsar who was currently residing in Ludhiana, suspected his wife of having illicit relations with his cousin. He, therefore, accused his wife and cousin for allegedly hiring contract killers to eliminate him.

The police, however, after initial probe, found the whole incident to be suspicious, Sidhu said.

“Kumar was constantly changing his statement. Eventually, he broke down and confessed to his crime. Following the information provided by Kumar, the police then arrested three of his aides,” Sidhu said.

The police commissioner added that Kumar had staged the attack on himself and involved Jatinder Singh in the plan. “Jatinder had in turn hired Deepak Kashyap, Sonu Kumar and Ashish Yadav for the job. They procured a pistol from Amritsar. Deepak Kashyap, Sonu and Ashish Yadav came to Kumar’s shop on a bike and opened fire, while carefully targetting only the walls,” Sidhu said.