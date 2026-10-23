Kashmir bus stoned: One held, no hate crime, say Punjab Police

Five days after a Kashmir-bound bus was pelted with stones at Doraha in Punjab’s Ludhiana district, the Khanna Police Friday said that one accused was arrested in the case.
Police said it was neither a hate crime, nor linked to Haryana incident.
The Khanna Police identified the accused as Abhishek alias Golu, a native of Tadi Ghat village of Benaras in Uttar Pradesh, but currently living in Doraha. His two accomplices who also threw stones at the bus were absconding, said police.
The Srinagar-bound bus which had started from Delhi was pelted with stoned near Doraha around 11 pm Sunday. A windowpane was shattered in the incident. The bus belonged to Kashmir-based transporter Star World Venture.
A day earlier on Saturday, the bus of the same transporter was also attacked in Haryana’s Karnal district, prompting Khanna Police to probe the link between both incidents.
Khanna SP (investigation) Rakesh Kumar Yadav said, “There is no link between both incidents. We have arrested a local man who is a habitual offender. Earlier also he was involved in such petty crimes. The same day he pelted stones at the bus, he also attempted the same with a truck on the same route. He was also involved in chain snatching incidents. It is a mere coincidence that the bus was Kashmir-bound. It wasn’t a targeted attack on Kashmiris.”
The SP added that two accomplices will also be held soon and police were on the job. “Such psycho elements just do it for fun with no motive. He just threw stones at the vehicles passing from the area for no reason. We had also received complaints from some truck drivers that their vehicles were also pelted with stones on the same route,” he said.
DSP Harmanpreet Singh Cheema said: “The case was sensitive one. First, we had to probe link with Haryana incident and secondly, it was suspected to be a hate crime. A technical investigation was undertaken with help of cameras. Three accused, who had come on bikes were identified. Their modus operandi is to target moving vehicles on secluded routes and when the vehicle stops due to stone pelting, they commit snatching from the driver and passengers. Their motive was mischief and snatching and we found no link with the Haryana incident or hate crime.”