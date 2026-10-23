Kashmir bus stoned: One held, no hate crime, say Punjab Police

Five days after a Kashmir-bound bus was pelted with stones at Doraha in Punjab’s Ludhiana district, the Khanna Police Friday said that one accused was arrested in the case.

Police said it was neither a hate crime, nor linked to Haryana incident.

The Khanna Police identified the accused as Abhishek alias Golu, a native of Tadi Ghat village of Benaras in Uttar Pradesh, but currently living in Doraha. His two accomplices who also threw stones at the bus were absconding, said police.

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The Srinagar-bound bus which had started from Delhi was pelted with stoned near Doraha around 11 pm Sunday. A windowpane was shattered in the incident. The bus belonged to Kashmir-based transporter Star World Venture.