Ludhiana: Burglars steal gold worth Rs 20 lakh from house

A gang of burglars targeted the house of Kanwalpreet Singh, a resident of Ranjit Singh Nagar, Ludhiana, and stole gold jewellery worth at least Rs 20 lakh early on Sunday morning. At the time of the incident, Singh and his family were sleeping in another room of the house. The CCTV on the street captured the incident, revealing that there are at least five suspects.

Kanwalpreet told the police that he had gone out and returned home around 12.30 am and went to sleep. He came to know about the incident in the morning, when he woke up and found the house ransacked.

He added that the burglars broke open the almirahs and stole at least 400 grams of gold jewellery from the lockers. Sub-Inspector Madhu Bala, Station House Officer (SHO) at police station, Division Number 6, said that they have scanned the CCTVs. At least five people scaled the main gate of the house around 3 am. They remained in the house for 15 minutes.

The SHO added that an FIR under Sections 457 (house-trespass) and 380 (theft) of the IPC has been lodged against unidentified persons. The police are still trying to identify the accused.