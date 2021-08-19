Work to clean Ludhiana’s Buddha Nullah to start Sunday with release of 200 cusecs fresh water

The Punjab government — as a part of its Rs 650-crore project to clean Buddha Nullah of Ludhiana — has decided to kick-start work to release fresh water into the polluted stream from Sunday onwards.

The district public relations office, Ludhiana, in a statement issued on Thursday, said that in an effort to restore Buddha Nullah to its past glorious state of “Budha Dariya” — a clean water stream — Punjab Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu. and Water Resources minister, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, will kick-start work of releasing 200 cusecs of fresh water, through Neelon Drain of Sirhind Canal, in Buddha Nullah on Sunday.

Ashu, on his part, said that the work was a part of Punjab government’s Rs 650-crore Budha Dariya rejuvenation project. He added that the entire project would be completed by December 2022.

He said that the project has been initiated to check the free discharge of domestic waste into the Buddha Nullah through its entire 14km stretch cutting through municipal limits and to ensure that only treated water flows into the stream.

Ashu said that the project includes setting up of two new Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) for treating a total capacity 285 MLD (Jamalpur 225 MLD and Balloke 60 MLD) of domestic waste, rehabilitation of existing STPs with a treatment capacity of 418 MLD, two Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs) for treatment of 6 MLD wastewater from two dairy complex in Tajpur and Haibowal, six intermediate pumping stations, laying of 10km pipeline and 10 years of operation and maintenance of entire infrastructure.

He said that after completion, Buddha Nullah will have clean water and beautified embankments. He also asserted that this project is being carried out in a transparent, effective and speedy manner to ensure timely completion.