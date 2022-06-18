Ludhiana: Borstal Jail inmates booked for possessing sharp-edged weapons

The Ludhiana police have booked nine inmates from Borstal Jail for allegedly possessing sharp-edged weapons.

Anu Malik, assistant superintendent of the jail, told the police said that while inspecting barrack number 3 some inmates were found possessing sharp-edged weapons which could be used for a ‘murderous attack’ inside the prison. The superintendent further said in his complaint that the weapons were manufactured by damaging jail property such as doors and windows. “Sharp iron objects were extracted from the jail property by these inmates to make the weapons. The prisoners damaged the jail property and violated the rules,” said the complaint.

Police registered an FIR against nine inmates lodged at Borstal Jail – Kamaljit, Jatin Hans, Manjinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Harkamal, Shubham Satnam, Amrit and Akash.

The FIR has been registered under the sections 427, 148, 149, 120-B and 511 of IPC, 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and 52 of Prisons Act at division number 7 police station.

Five booked from Central Jail

Meanwhile, in another FIR registered at division number 7 police station, five inmates of Ludhiana Central Jail have been booked for allegedly extorting Rs 5000 from two fellow inmates.

Police said that the five accused – Sadiq Ali, Akashdeep, Dharampal, Amanjot and Shahrukh – allegedly threatened Sonu Kumar and his father Sanjay Upadhyaya (both lodged in the same jail) of dire consequences if they fail to transfer Rs 5000 to their Paytm account.

“The five threatened the father and son that if they did not transfer their money then they would complain to the jail authorities against them for possessing a mobile phone. The father and son yielded to the threat and transferred the money,” said investigation officer ASI Sunil Kumar.

Police have slapped sections 384, 120-B of IPC and 52 of Prison Act on the accused based on the complaint of Satnam Singh, assistant superintendent, Ludhiana central jail.