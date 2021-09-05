Ludhiana: BJP leader asks DC get land deal probed

Bikram Singh Sidhu, a member of BJP’s Punjab State Executive Committee, has given a memorandum to the Ludhiana DC demanding a probe into an alleged land scam involving 16,344 sq yards of prime land.

The complaint points towards alleged scam of Rs 250 crore wherein a prime chunk of land situated on Dugri and Model Town Extension Road was auctioned by Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) at allegedly at a less price.

Sidhu alleged, “It was done in connivance with a Punjab Cabinet Minister. This fraud not just amounts to cheating with the people and government but also a huge loss to the state exchequer.”

The complaint further states that this prime land was earmarked for the SCOs under the proposal of making a food street with an estimated Rs 400 crore revenue generation. Moreover, the market price of the residential land near this said property is Rs 1,25,000 per sq yard while the price for commercial land is Rs 2,25,000.

Sidhu also stated that land was auctioned merely for Rs 98.38 crore. He alleged that role of LIT chairman can also not be ruled out. He asked for an inquiry in the case and also asked the DC office to refer the complaint to the Police Commissioner, Ludhiana, for the registration of FIR against the culprits.