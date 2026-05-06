Ludhiana becomes third Punjab city to adopt AI-driven intelligent traffic management system

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Ludhiana became the third city in Punjab, after Jalandhar and Mohali, to implement the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav Tuesday said as he inaugurated the futuristic Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC).
Yadav said that under the ICCC project as many as 1,700 high-resolution cameras have been installed at 259 locations to strengthen the city’s surveillance grid.
The ITMS, which has been installed at 46 locations across the city, can detect upto nine traffic violations including red light violation, stop line violation, driving without helmet, pillion rider without helmet, triple riding, overspeeding, zebra crossing violation, wrong side driving and wrong parking.
By integrating Traffic, PCR, Safe City, District Control Rooms, and Wireless units, the ICCC ensures a lightning-fast response to any crisis.
Key highlights of the technological rollout include Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven enforcement, said Ludhiana Police in a statement. The ITMS is now live across 46 locations, capable of automatically detecting 9 types of traffic violations. Another feature is life-saving infrastructure: A dedicated Green Corridor provision has been established to ensure the unimpeded movement of organ transplant teams and emergency vehicles. The new system also provides Enhanced Surveillance. An advanced vehicle tracking system is now operational, significantly boosting the department’s ability to detect and intercept suspicious vehicles in real-time.
Yadav, who was in Ludhiana, termed the upgraded state-of-the-art ICCC a major step towards preventive policing. “The newly inaugurated ICCC integrates multiple units under one roof, including Traffic, Police Control Room (PCR), Safe City, and Wireless units, which has significantly enhanced synergy and coordination in police working and reduced PCR response time from 15 minutes to just 7/8 minutes,” he said.
Speaking to the media, DGP Yadav appealed to the youths to not get lured and commit crimes by felling into the trap of gangsters sitting abroad. “Punjab Police has zero tolerance towards organized crime and gangsters. No matter in which part of the world these criminals are hiding, we will catch them and bring them back to face punishment. Punjab Police’s arms are very long. I strongly appeal to the youths that please don’t get lured by the false promises of these criminals sitting abroad.. You commit crime by felling into their trap. Focus on studies and employment.. 80-90% extortion and threat calls come out to be fake. I appeal to public to report to police as we take action and register FIR on each and every such complaint,” said the DGP.
He also joined police personnel at a ‘Bada Khaana’ at Police Lines, sharing a meal with over 550 police personnel from all ranks of the Punjab Police. “Such interactions reinforce camaraderie, unity, and our collective commitment to serve the people,” he said.
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