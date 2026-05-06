Ludhiana becomes third Punjab city to adopt AI-driven intelligent traffic management system

Ludhiana became the third city in Punjab, after Jalandhar and Mohali, to implement the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav Tuesday said as he inaugurated the futuristic Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC).

Yadav said that under the ICCC project as many as 1,700 high-resolution cameras have been installed at 259 locations to strengthen the city’s surveillance grid.

The ITMS, which has been installed at 46 locations across the city, can detect upto nine traffic violations including red light violation, stop line violation, driving without helmet, pillion rider without helmet, triple riding, overspeeding, zebra crossing violation, wrong side driving and wrong parking.