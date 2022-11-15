Funded by NITI Aayog, Atal Tinkering Lab inaugurated at Ludhiana school

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik inaugurated Atal Tinkering Lab at Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Park Ludhiana, Tuesday.

Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Park was selected by NITI Aayog for the setting up of Atal Tinkering Lab. NITI Aayog had given the school a grant of Rs 20 lakh for establishing the lab.

Malik took keen interest in the exhibits prepared by the students including Plastic Bottle Collector Vending Machine, human excretory system, graphic structure, diamond structure, battery operated jeep, lego toys (Mechanz) , Electric bike, wall piano which plays through electric circuit etc. The students also responded with confidence to the questions of the officer.

While addressing the children, Malik said, “It is a wonderful laboratory. All of you are going to learn a lot from here. ”

School principal Harmeet Kaur Waraich said,”In this laboratory, the students are being given hands on experience in various fields with a special focus on three Dimensional (3D), printing, artificial intelligence, robotics and astrophysics, Mechanzo, small electronic circuits, soldering, tinker cad, software for designing, electrical tools, electronic equipments and drone.”