Ludhiana: Akal Takht Jathedar’s son, dist Congress chief in fray

Polling staff with election material. (Express Photo) Polling staff with election material. (Express Photo)

Akal Takht Jathedar’s son and district Congress president himself are among the candidates for the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls in which the main contenders are SAD and Congress. Manjinder Singh Bittu, son of Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh, is contesting Zila Parishad polls from Udaykaran in Muktsar district. It needs to be mentioned that Sikh organisations had demanded removal of Jathedar and served a month’s ultimatum to the SGPC for the same.

However, Bittu told The Indian Express, “I visited all the 29 villages in my zone and faced no criticism. People are giving me good response. Except for development, there is no other issue in villages. But I am apprehensive of booth capturing and high-handedness by Congress as my rival has said in public speeches that since it’s their party’s government is in the state, they will win poll by hook or crook.” Bittu is facing Simarjeet Singh Bheena Brar of the Congress.

In Muktsar, there are 17 seats for ZP while 98 for block samitis. Among other prominent candidates are wife of Congress leader Preetam Singh Kotbhai. Bikram Mofar, president of district congress committee in Mansa, is contesting for ZP seat from Akkawali zone of Mansa. Mofar is son of former Congress MLA Ajitinder Singh Mofar. He is pitted against Sukhdev Singh of SAD, who is currently the chairman of Zila Parishad. Sukhdev Singh has already filed a police complaint against Mofar.

Bikram Mofar, however, said, “If a person is losing polls, he will try all methods. I am too busy with my polls. I am DCC president and a contender for chairman’s post, so people are trying to level baseless allegations.” Former Congress MLA Sher Singh Gagowal’s grandson Arshvir Singh, former SAD minister Baldev Singh’s grandson Babbaljeet Singh (now in Congress) and former Congress MP Hakam Singh Mian’s granddaughter Jaspinder Kaur are other high-profile candidates in ZP polls from Mansa.

