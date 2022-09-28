Ludhiana: After a gap of two years due to pandemic, PAU’s Food and Craft fair is back

Discontinued for two years due to the pandemic, preparations are in full swing for the Food and Craft Mela, which will be held at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) campus, Ludhiana on October 11.

In a statement, PAU said that the fair will showcase delightful food, nutrition, and handicraft intricacies by budding and established entrepreneurs, self-help groups, and start-ups, trained by the Punjab Agricultural University and its Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs).

“The mela that was stalled for two years due to the outbreak of Covid, is expected to draw huge crowds. The event is a major learning and information sharing platform for all those looking at food business as a viable subsidiary occupation,” Dr Ashok Kumar, director of extension education, said.

Vice Chancellor Dr SS Gosal shared that the mega event would be inaugurated by Governor of Punjab Banwari Lal Purohit, and it will exhibit different PAU varieties and techniques used in the manufacturing process in addition to products.