scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Ludhiana: After a gap of two years due to pandemic, PAU’s Food and Craft fair is back

In a statement, PAU said that the fair will showcase delightful food, nutrition, and handicraft intricacies by budding and established entrepreneurs, self-help groups, and start-ups, trained by the Punjab Agricultural University and its Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs).

Punjab Agriculture University. (File)

Discontinued for two years due to the pandemic, preparations are in full swing for the Food and Craft Mela, which will be held at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) campus, Ludhiana on October 11.

In a statement, PAU said that the fair will showcase delightful food, nutrition, and handicraft intricacies by budding and established entrepreneurs, self-help groups, and start-ups, trained by the Punjab Agricultural University and its Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs).

“The mela that was stalled for two years due to the outbreak of Covid, is expected to draw huge crowds. The event is a major learning and information sharing platform for all those looking at food business as a viable subsidiary occupation,” Dr Ashok Kumar, director of extension education, said.

More from Chandigarh

Vice Chancellor Dr SS Gosal shared that the mega event would be inaugurated by Governor of Punjab Banwari Lal Purohit, and it will exhibit different PAU varieties and techniques used in the manufacturing process in addition to products.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...Premium
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transitPremium
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transit
Vijay Rupani interview: ‘The legislature party meeting is merely a ...Premium
Vijay Rupani interview: ‘The legislature party meeting is merely a ...
What the Rajasthan political crisis highlights: Congress effectively has ...Premium
What the Rajasthan political crisis highlights: Congress effectively has ...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 28-09-2022 at 09:18:05 am
Next Story

Apple ditches iPhone 14 production increase after demand falters

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 28: Latest News
Advertisement