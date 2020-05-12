Ludhiana: After 16 RPF men test positive, their 63 colleagues quarantined

These men had come from Delhi to Ludhiana on special duty for management of Shramik Trains, which are being run for migrants. (Representational Image) These men had come from Delhi to Ludhiana on special duty for management of Shramik Trains, which are being run for migrants. (Representational Image)

After 16 personnel from 6th Battalion of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) tested positive for novel coronavirus, 63 RPF men have been quarantined and are now being tested.

These men had come from Delhi to Ludhiana on special duty for management of Shramik Trains, which are being run for migrants.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Arun Kumar, Assistant Security Commissioner (ASC), RPF’s Ferozepur Division, said that a company of 79 personnel from 6th Battalion was called for duty from Delhi to Ludhiana. “They had come in three batches — 40 of them came on May 7 and two other batches of 19 and 20 personnel came on May 8 and 9, respectively. Of initial batch of 40, sixteen have tested positive till now. Rest all have been quarantined and all of them are being tested,” he said.

Initially, four jawans from first batch of 40 had complained that they were feeling unwell and showed some symptoms and were sent for testing, said Arun Kumar. “Of four, two tested positive. Now, 14 more have tested positive. They all are from the same company,” he said.

The ASC said that RPF personnel from Delhi were called for duty in Ludhiana only because as compared to other districts in Punjab, migrant population is higher here and more Shramik trains are being run from Ludhiana. “In other districts we had managed but in Ludhiana we had to call a company from Delhi for crowd management and other duties,” he said.

Inspector Vinod Kumar, RPF Ludhiana head, said that while sixteen personnel who tested positive have been shifted to Civil Hospital Ludhiana, the others have been quarantined at Government Senior Secondary Meritorious School, which is now a government quarantine facility. “The first batch of 40 had performed some duties on May 7 but had not mingled with passengers or others. Of them 16 are now positive. Others are being tested,” he said, adding that RPF personnel are engaged in crowd management, maintaining social distancing and guiding migrants for Shramik Trains.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd