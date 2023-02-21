Ludhiana administration turns down Quami Insaaf Morcha’s plea to bring Sikh activist Surat Singh Khalsa to Mohali protest venue

The Quami Insaaf Morcha Tuesday said it wanted to bring Sikh activist Surat Singh Khalsa, 89, to its protest site in Mohali. The Morcha has been holding a protest in Mohali for more than a month now seeking the release of Sikh prisoners held on terror charges.

In a statement released on WhatsApp, the group claimed its appeal to bring the octogenarian activist to the protest site was turned down by the Ludhiana administration.

Balwinder Singh from the Morcha told The Indian Express that a five-member team would go to Ludhiana Wednesday to bring the elderly activist.

“We shall go there and see what we can do to bring him (Surat Singh Khalsa) to the venue,” Balwinder Singh said.

Notably, Surat Singh Khalsa started a hunger strike in 2015 demanding the release of Sikh prisoners. He ended his hunger strike on January 14, this year. Ludhiana Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu could not be contacted.