Ludhiana: Addict burglar held with cash, jewelry, foreign currency stolen from a house

The Ludhiana police Saturday arrested a burglar who was booked in at least sixteen cases for thefts and snatching. Police recovered gold jewellery, foreign currency and other valuables from his possession.

The accused was identified as Sher Singh alias Sheru of New Sham Nagar. According to the police, the accused is a drug addict and stole valuables to meet his need for drugs.

Police recovered two gold necklaces, three gold chains, one gold pendant, three pairs of gold kangan, four gold bangles, three gold rings, a diamond ring, five pairs of gold earrings, eight silver coins, a silver spoon, Rs 1.83 lakh in cash and foreign currency including 514 US dollars, 33 Thai Bahts, 6 Euros, 4 Canadian dollars and 3 Swiss Franc from his possession. The accused had stolen all these valuables from Gurinder Singh Sidhu’s home in Madhuban Enclave on February 15.

Additional DCP-3 Shubham Agarwal said that the house owner along with his family had gone out after locking their house on February 15.

They returned home in the night and found it ransacked. The accused had barged into the house breaking open the window of the kitchen.

The police procured CCTV footage in which the accused was captured. The police traced the accused and recovered the stolen valuables.

He said the accused would roam around in posh areas such as Sarabha Nagar, BRS Nagar and others, looking for locked houses.