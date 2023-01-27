Ludhiana gets 34 new Aam Aadmi Clinics, total in district now at 43

As many as 34 more Aam Aadmi Clinics (AACs) were dedicated to the people of Ludhiana Friday, taking the total to 43 in the district.

These clinics will function digitally and for that, tabs have been provided to the doctors and the lab staff which will help them track the medical history of the patients. Further, this will also assist the doctors in better diagnosing and treating patients.

Inaugurating one such clinic in the Kot Mangal Singh locality under Ludhiana South constituency, AAP MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina said it is a landmark decision of the AAP government to provide quality health services to the people through ultra-modern clinics.

Chhina said the clinics offer timely services to the people and help reduce patients’ load at secondary and tertiary health facilities. A total of 85 types of medicines and 41 various types of blood and urine tests are being offered to the patients free of cost in these clinics, Chhina said and added that a paperless system of treating patients will help in maintaining an authentic data of the patients.

Meanwhile, Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik said the top three AACs of Punjab are from Ludhiana with the highest number of OPD cases. Chand Cinema AAC (24,481 OPDs) is at number one followed by the Dhandari Kalan AAC (23,435) and the G K Enclave, Kehar Singh Colony AAC (21,212) in Khanna.

Malik appealed to the people to avail maximum benefits of these primary health care clinics near their localities.