Ludhiana: A month after a man was thrashed to death for kidnapping bid, FIR registered.

More than a month after a man was thrashed to death by the locals after he allegedly tried to kidnap a 2-year-old girl in Ludhiana, the police registered an FIR for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Earlier, the man’s family had refused to get an FIR filed in the case.

On December 29, 2022, the girl’s father Kanhaiya Kumar in his complaint had said that his daughter Anshika was playing outside their home in Ram Nagar of Jamalpur area when the man, identified as Jagjatin Singh (34), tried to kidnap her. The incident was also captured in CCTVs, he said. He added that hearing his and his wife’s cries for help, locals gathered on the spot and thrashed the man. The girl was rescued. Police took Singh to the hospital but he died undergoing treatment on December 31.

The fresh FIR has been lodged following on statement of Ajit Kumar, cousin of the deceased Jagjatin Singh of Jhabewal village. He accused Jagjatin’s wife Neha Singh of weaving a conspiracy for the killing as she was seeking a divorce from her husband following strained relationships.

The Jamalpur police have booked Manoj, Adarsh, and Mantu, while one of the accused is yet to be identified.

Ajit Kumar in his complaint to the police stated that on December 29, 2022, the accused had assaulted his cousin Jagjatin Singh. He was a factory worker. He was rushed to hospital. Later, he was referred to PGIMER Chandigarh where he succumbed to the injuries on December 31.

Jagjatin’s father Surinder Singh and his family members were called to the police station on January 1 to record their statement. After they were shown CCTV footage of the incident, they decided to not pursue a case. The police had inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC following the statement of Surinder Singh.

Ajit Kumar stated that as he suspected a conspiracy behind the murder of his cousin.

Sub-Inspector Manpreet Kaur, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under section 304 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of IPC was registered at Jamalpur police station.