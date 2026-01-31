Cab driver ‘assaulted inside police post, nail plucked’: 3 Ludhiana cops booked after protest

Punjab Police have registered FIRs against three policemen and two civilians after a Ludhiana cab driver alleged custodial assault, including that his nail was pulled with a plier, triggering massive protests in the city.

Jan 31, 2026
Separate FIRs were also filed against two civilians accused of religious abuse and assault linked to the same incident.Police in Ludhiana have booked three cops for allegedly assaulting and torturing a cab driver inside a police post, following public protests over inaction. (Representative Photo)
Police in Ludhiana on Friday registered an FIR against three cops days after a cab driver was allegedly brutally assaulted and his “nail was plucked with a plier” by police inside Kailash Nagar police post.

The city witnessed a massive protest against police inaction on Friday. Protesters blocked Bharat Nagar Chowk for nearly four hours. Following which, police registered two FIRs at Division Number 8 police station on the statement of cab driver Ranjodh Singh (28), a resident of Chander Nagar.

In the first FIR, police booked three cops — head constable Lovepreet Singh, home guard Deepak Sharma and another head constable Lovepreet Singh, and also their accomplice Rohit, for allegedly assaulting the victim on January 26 at the Kailash Nagar police post. They were booked under BNS Sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 127 (2) (wrongful confinement) and 351 (3) (criminal intimidation).

Ranjodh in his complaint said on January 26 his car collided with another vehicle near Pavilion Mall. He said the occupants of the other vehicle started abusing and assaulting him, and also passed anti-religious remarks after seeing the poster of Sikh militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale on his vehicle.

According to Ranjodh, following the argument police took him to the police post where he was “brutally beaten, tortured and assaulted”.

He also alleged that the cops “plucked his nail with a plier” and took him to Civil Hospital when he started bleeding. But he was brought back from the hospital without getting any medical check-up. The cab driver was then taken to Division Number 8 police station where he was kept in a lock-up and was not even provided with a blanket.

Later, the cops took him to Kailash Nagar police post and released him the next morning after forcing him to sign some papers, he said in his complaint.

In the second FIR, police booked two occupants of the other vehicle — Rajiv Gupta, Gandhi Nagar, and Ajay Sharma, Vrindavan Road — for allegedly passing remarks on the complainant’s religion and assaulting him. They were booked under BNS Sections 298 (damaging, destroying or defiling any place of worship or sacred object with the intent to insult a religion), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 126(2) (wrongful restraint).

Additional DCP-3 Kanwalpreet Singh said: “We have registered two FIRs on the statement of the complainant and the action will be taken accordingly.”

