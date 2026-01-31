Cab driver ‘assaulted inside police post, nail plucked’: 3 Ludhiana cops booked after protest

Police in Ludhiana have booked three cops for allegedly assaulting and torturing a cab driver inside a police post, following public protests over inaction. (Representative Photo)

Police in Ludhiana on Friday registered an FIR against three cops days after a cab driver was allegedly brutally assaulted and his “nail was plucked with a plier” by police inside Kailash Nagar police post.

The city witnessed a massive protest against police inaction on Friday. Protesters blocked Bharat Nagar Chowk for nearly four hours. Following which, police registered two FIRs at Division Number 8 police station on the statement of cab driver Ranjodh Singh (28), a resident of Chander Nagar.

In the first FIR, police booked three cops — head constable Lovepreet Singh, home guard Deepak Sharma and another head constable Lovepreet Singh, and also their accomplice Rohit, for allegedly assaulting the victim on January 26 at the Kailash Nagar police post. They were booked under BNS Sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 127 (2) (wrongful confinement) and 351 (3) (criminal intimidation).