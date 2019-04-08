Ludhiana: 20-year-old dies in police custody, kin allege torture

A youth arrested by Ludhiana police on suspicion of vehicle theft died in the custody of Janakpuri checkpost police (under Division no. 2 police station) Sunday morning. A judicial probe has been ordered.

The family of the deceased — identified as Karan (20), from Bhamian Kalan of Ludhiana — has alleged that he was tortured by police, which led to his death. Police however claimed that the youth consumed a poisonous substance while in lock-up.

The family protested against police at Civil Hospital and demanded action against the cops who were on duty at Janakpuri checkpost chowki. Karan was an autorickshaw driver. He was arrested along with his accomplice Gautam for allegedly lifting vehicles on Saturday. Police claimed that a stolen motorbike was recovered from them and they were to produce him in court on Sunday.

They further alleged that Karan was found unconscious in lock-up at around 6 am on Sunday, after which he was rushed to the hospital but did not survive. His family however claimed that Karan was bleeding from the mouth when brought to hospital and it was due to police torture in custody.

Karan’s father Bittu said police took Karan away without disclosing a reason and alleged that he was framed in the vehicle lifting case. “We went to the checkpost several times and asked the cops to let us meet him, but they did not allow us. On Sunday morning, we were told that he tried to commit suicide by consuming poison. He died due to police torture as he was being forced to confess that he stole vehicles. We also saw injury marks on his body,” he added.

Additional DCP-1 Gurpreet Singh Sikand said that a judicial probe has been marked in the case and on the basis of the autopsy report, action will be taken if any offence is found on the part of policemen on duty.