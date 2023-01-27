scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Ludhiana: 2 arrested, 100 gm heroin, four pistols, Rs 7.70 lakh recovered

After questioning the accused, police received information about Amandeep and arrested him on January 25. The next day, police recovered 80g heroin, three more pistols, cash and the car.

There are five FIRs already registered against Amandeep and he is out on bail. (Representational Image)
Ludhiana police busted a gang of drug peddlers with the arrest of two accused and recovered 100 gm heroin, four pistols, 18 live cartridges, four magazines, Rs 7.7 lakh and a Hyundai Verna car from them.

The accused have been identified as Amandeep Singh alias Romi (30) of Kot Mangal Singh and Gurpreet Singh (26) of Rama village in Moga.

Addressing a press conference, Ludhiana police commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that the team led by inspector Beant Juneja had arrested Gurpreet Singh on January 25 and recovered 20 gm heroin and a pistol from him and registered a case under Sections 21-61-85 of NDPS Act and 25-54-59 of Arms Act at Division number 6 police station.

Sidhu said that it is the first case registered against accused Gurpreet but the accused Amandeep is a repeated offender. There are five FIRs already registered against Amandeep and he is out on bail. He said that the accused are being questioned to know from where they procure weapons and how many more persons are involved in the supply chain.

First published on: 27-01-2023 at 19:53 IST
