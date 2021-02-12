Ludhiana: 13-year old boy arrested for raping 7-year-old sister suffering from Down’s Syndrome

Police said that the girl was a student of lower kindergarten (LKG) while her brother was in class-8 in same school.

The Ludhiana police Thursday arrested a 13-year-old for allegedly raping his 7-year old sister who has Down’s Syndrome.

The arrest was made on the basis of the girl’s statement, a day after her mother alleged that the minor was raped inside the school premises.

Ludhiana police said that the 7-year old victim was suffering from Down’s syndrome and on the basis of her statement, her brother has been arrested.

On Wednesday, their mother went to pick the girl from school while her son returned home on his own on bicycle.

After coming home, the mother told her son to help her sister with the studies. However, after some time when the mother changed her daughter’s clothes, she noticed blood on the private parts of her daughter.

ACP (north) Gurbinder Singh said that the mother also slapped her son after she got to know that he had sexually assaulted her sister. However, later she tried to shift the blame alleging that the girl was raped inside school premises.

“However, during the probe it was found that there was no male teacher in the school and the CCTV footage showed that the girl was absolutely fine when her mother picked her up from school around 2.10 pm. CCTV cameras installed inside school were also checked and nothing was found. The boy was questioned after girl’s statement and he confessed his crime. We have arrested girl’s brother and he has been sent to juvenile observation home,” said ACP.

An FIR in the incident was registered under the sections 376 (rape) of IPC and section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

Police said that the girl was under treatment and her condition was stated to be stable.

On Thursday, when a team went to arrest girl’s minor brother, there was resistance from the locals who protested alleging that police was trying to implicate the boy falsely and in an attempt to save school authorities. However, protesters were pacified by senior police officials and after they were told that the victim in her statement told police that her brother had sexually assaulted her.