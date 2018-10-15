Ludhiana: 12-yr-old boy killed, four hurt in compressor pump blast

Jatinder Yadav told police that his son Amit was watching Sonu repairing a punctured tyre of a bicycle. Jatinder Yadav told police that his son Amit was watching Sonu repairing a punctured tyre of a bicycle.

A 12-YEAR-OLD boy was killed and four persons were injured after a compressor pump exploded at a cycle repair shop in Peepal Chowk, Giaspura area of Ludhiana, Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Amit Yadav (12), whose father Jatinder Yadav runs a garage. In front of his garage, three brothers, Sonu, Vicky and Micky, used to run a makeshift cycle repair shop where the blast occurred.

Jatinder Yadav told police that his son Amit was watching Sonu repairing a punctured tyre of a bicycle. Sonu and his brothers were mounting a compressor pump to fill air in tyres of a cycle. As Sonu pulled the pipe, the compressor pump suddenly exploded. Several pieces of it scattered in different directions. One of the pieces hit his son in head and he lost consciousness. He was taken to nearby Suraksha Hospital but as his condition was critical, he was referred to SPS Hospital. He died while undergoing treatment.

The four injured persons include Sonu, his brothers Vicky and Micky and a street vendor who was passing by. The street vendor was discharged after first aid. Three others are still admitted at Suraksha Hospital and under treatment. Their condition is stable, sources said. The intensity of the explosion was quite high as windowpanes and glass windows of some buildings nearby were also damaged.

ASI Daljit Singh from Daba police station said inquest proceedings were filed under section 174 of CrPC.

