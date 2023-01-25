Ludhiana: 12 days later, Bihar man held for rape of 4-year-old

Twelve days after a four-year-old girl was abducted, raped and then abandoned in a street, the Ludhiana police arrested a native of Bihar for the alleged crime.

Police said that the accused Vikas Kumar, 20, a native of Buxar district of Bihar and currently working as a labourer in Ludhiana, took away the girl on his cycle when she was playing with other children on January 13. After raping her, he abandoned the girl in a nearby street. The accused was caught in CCTV cameras installed nearby while taking away the girl on his cycle.

In a complaint on January 16, the father of the girl had told police that he is a street food vendor. His 4-year old daughter was playing with other children on January 13 when she went missing. When CCTV cameras were checked, it was revealed that a man took his daughter on his bicycle. His daughter was later found abandoned in a street.

Ludhiana DCP (investigation) Varinder Singh Brar said that the accused was arrested after scanning CCTV cameras during probe. He said a cycle used in the crime has also been recovered from the accused who was arrested from Eastman Chowk.

DCP said that the accused worked as a laborer and he was currently living in Rajeev Gandhi Colony for the past two years. He had made the girl sit on his bicycle on the pretext of giving her a ride and he then committed the crime, he added.

An FIR under sections 376 of IPC and 6 of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered at Sahnewal police station.