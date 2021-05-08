Ludhiana: 10-year old boy selling socks on road gets video call from CM, to rejoin school

A video of a 10-year old boy selling socks on roads in Ludhiana to support his family went viral Friday, following which Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh made a video call to the child and also announced assistance for his family.

Vansh Singh,10, revealed in the video that he discontinued schooling and started working to support his family. He also refused to take Rs 50 extra from the customer who shot his video. CM announced that the boy, Vansh Singh (10) will be admitted in his school again by district administration.

Spoke on phone to young Vansh Singh, aged 10, a Class II dropout who’s video I saw selling socks at traffic crossing in Ludhiana. Have asked the DC to ensure he rejoins his school. Also announced an immediate financial assistance of Rs 2 lakhs to his family. pic.twitter.com/pnTdnftCDo — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 8, 2021

CM also announced full financial support in his education, besides Rs 2 lakh in immediate assistance for the family.

The CM directed Ludhiana DC to ensure that Vansh, a drop-out, rejoins his school, with all expenses for his education to be borne by the state government.

The chief minister, who spoke to Vansh and the family on a video call after seeing the boy’s video of refusing a car occupant’s offer of Rs 50 extra, over and above the cost of socks, said he was impressed by the boy’s self-esteem and dignity. The boy’s video had captured millions of views on social media, with people lauding his honesty and dignity.

Vansh’s father Paramjit also sells socks and mother Rani is a homemaker. Vansh has three sisters and an elder brother, and the family lives in a rented accommodation in Haibowal locality.