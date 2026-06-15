Lt Gen Vijay Oberoi: Wounded in battle, undefeated in spirit

Written by Major General Ranbir Mann

The passing of Lt General Vijay Oberoi on June 14 at Command Hospital, Chandimandir, marks not merely the departure of a distinguished soldier, but the fading of a rare generation of military leaders whose lives were shaped by courage, conviction and character.

Born in 1941 in Chakwal, now in Pakistan, Lt General Oberoi came from a family steeped in military tradition. After graduating from the National Defence Academy, he was commissioned into the 1st Maratha Light Infantry — the legendary “Jangi Paltan” raised in 1768 — in June 1961, beginning a journey of service that would inspire generations of soldiers.

His achievements are well known. His decorations, appointments and contributions to the Indian Army earned him a place among the country’s most respected military leaders and strategic thinkers. Yet to measure Lt General Oberoi solely by these accomplishments would be to miss the essence of the man. What truly distinguished him was not the rank he wore, but the values he embodied.

Fate tested him early. On August 27, 1965, during the Indo-Pakistani War, then Captain Vijay Oberoi was grievously wounded while fighting Pakistani infiltrators in the Dachigam forests near Srinagar. His right leg was shattered and later amputated — an ordeal that would have ended many military careers.

Where others might have seen limitation, he saw only another challenge to overcome. He refused to allow injury to define him. Instead, he displayed the resilience, determination and fortitude that would become the hallmarks of his life.

His journey was a reminder that courage is not displayed only in moments of combat. It is revealed in the ability to endure, adapt and persevere despite adversity.

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Retirement did not diminish his commitment to service. He viewed it not as an end, but as a transition. He devoted himself to causes larger than himself — veterans’ welfare, national security, military affairs and the preservation of the values that underpin military service.

Nothing reflected this commitment more than the establishment of the War Wounded Foundation. Through it, he championed the long-term rehabilitation and financial independence of disabled veterans, arguing that those who had sacrificed limbs in service of the nation deserved dignity, opportunity and recognition — not charity.

At the age of 72, he participated in the Mumbai Marathon alongside war-disabled veterans. The image of a former Army Vice Chief running on a prosthetic limb beside fellow wounded soldiers captured perfectly the qualities that defined him throughout his life: resilience, optimism and an unshakeable refusal to surrender to circumstance.

Yet perhaps his most remarkable quality was his moral courage.

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In an age when many public figures choose silence for convenience or caution, Lt General Oberoi remained willing to speak his mind. Whether addressing issues affecting veterans, matters of national importance or broader societal concerns, he was guided by principle rather than popularity. He spoke without fear or favour. His views were never shaped by what was fashionable, politically expedient or personally advantageous. They were shaped by conviction.

The final chapter of his life revealed those same qualities in their purest form.

Those who met him during this period encountered a warrior fighting yet another battle. Even when treatments ceased to work and illness advanced relentlessly, he refused to surrender.

Just three months ago, he presided over a regimental veterans’ gathering. Those present could see the toll that illness had taken on his body, yet his spirit remained undiminished. More importantly, they witnessed a soldier confronting his final battle with composure, dignity and steadfast resolve.

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He addressed the gathering with the warmth, humour and poise that had always been his hallmark. In many ways, that occasion captured the man better than any citation or appointment ever could. Here was a soldier fully aware of the odds, yet determined to carry himself with grace until the very end.

In an era increasingly captivated by position, visibility and self-promotion, his life reminds us that character remains the ultimate measure of leadership.

The nation has lost a distinguished soldier. The Army has lost one of its finest sons. Countless officers, veterans and citizens have lost a source of inspiration and wisdom.

Yet his example endures.

Lt General, they do not make them like you anymore.

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May the gates of Valhalla open wide to welcome the return of a valiant warrior. The battle is over. The watch is complete.

Stand easy, Sir.