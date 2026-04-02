Lt Gen Pushpendra Pal Singh takes over as Western Army Commander

With a career spanning nearly four decades, the General Officer has held a wide spectrum of command and staff appointments. (Source: Facebook/ADGPI)

Lieutenant General Pushpendra Pal Singh, formerly the Vice Chief of the Army Staff (VCOAS), has today assumed command as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command.

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He succeeds Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, who superannuated on March 31. An officer of the Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), Lieutenant General Pushpendra Pal Singh was commissioned into 4th Battalion, The Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) in December 1987. He is an alumnus of the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun and Lucknow University.

With a career spanning nearly four decades, the General Officer has held a wide spectrum of command and staff appointments. He has commanded formations in high-altitude and sensitive operational sectors along both the Northern and Western borders. His operational experience includes participation in Operation Pawan, as well as multiple tenures in counter-insurgency operations along the Line of Control and the International Boundary.