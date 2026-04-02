Lt Gen Pushpendra Pal Singh takes over as Western Army Commander

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Lieutenant General Pushpendra Pal Singh, formerly the Vice Chief of the Army Staff (VCOAS), has today assumed command as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command.
He succeeds Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, who superannuated on March 31. An officer of the Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), Lieutenant General Pushpendra Pal Singh was commissioned into 4th Battalion, The Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) in December 1987. He is an alumnus of the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun and Lucknow University.
With a career spanning nearly four decades, the General Officer has held a wide spectrum of command and staff appointments. He has commanded formations in high-altitude and sensitive operational sectors along both the Northern and Western borders. His operational experience includes participation in Operation Pawan, as well as multiple tenures in counter-insurgency operations along the Line of Control and the International Boundary.
Prior to his appointment as VCOAS, he served as Director General Operational Logistics (DGOL) at Army Headquarters, where he played a key role in enhancing operational mobility, logistics integration and sustainment capabilities. As VCOAS, he contributed significantly to force structuring, capability development and overall operational preparedness of the Indian Army.
The General Officer has attended the Defence Management Course at the College of Defence Management, Secunderabad and the Advanced Professional Programme in Public Administration at the Indian Institute of Public Administration. He holds a Master’s degree in Philosophy from Panjab University.
On assuming command, Lieutenant General Pushpendra Pal Singh reaffirmed his commitment to sustaining high operational readiness, fostering innovation and ensuring the welfare and morale of all ranks. The transition underscores continuity in leadership and the Indian Army’s steadfast commitment to operational excellence and national security.
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