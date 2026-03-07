Lt Gen Pushpendra Pal Singh to be next GOC-in-C Western Command

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Lieutenant General Pushpendra Pal Singh will be the next General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of Western Command in Chandimandir and will take over the appointment on month end upon the retirement of Lieutenant General M K Katiyar.
Lt Gen Singh, who is from Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, is currently serving as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff (VCOAS) since July 31, 2025. He is an alumnus of La Martiniere College, Lucknow.
Lt Gen Singh has held diverse command, staff and instructional appointments including being commissioned into the elite 4th Battalion, The Parachute Regiment on December 19, 1987. He has also participated in several key military operations, including Operation Pawan (Sri Lanka), Operation Meghdoot (Siachen Glacier), Operation Rakshak (counter-insurgency) and Operation Orchid.
He commanded a Special Forces Unit in the Kashmir Valley and along the Line of Control (LoC), an Infantry Brigade, a Mountain Division along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and was GOC (9 Corps) in Yol, Himachal Pradesh.
The Lt Gen has also served as Chief of Staff, Central Command and Director General, Operational Logistics & Strategic Movement at Army Headquarters.
