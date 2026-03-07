Lt Gen Pushpendra Pal Singh to be next GOC-in-C Western Command

Lt Gen Pushpendra Pal Singh is set to take over as GOC-in-C of Western Command at Chandimandir. (Credit: PIB)

Lieutenant General Pushpendra Pal Singh will be the next General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of Western Command in Chandimandir and will take over the appointment on month end upon the retirement of Lieutenant General M K Katiyar.

Lt Gen Singh, who is from Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, is currently serving as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff (VCOAS) since July 31, 2025. He is an alumnus of La Martiniere College, Lucknow.

Lt Gen Singh has held diverse command, staff and instructional appointments including being commissioned into the elite 4th Battalion, The Parachute Regiment on December 19, 1987. He has also participated in several key military operations, including Operation Pawan (Sri Lanka), Operation Meghdoot (Siachen Glacier), Operation Rakshak (counter-insurgency) and Operation Orchid.