Lt Gen Nav Khanduri takes charge as GOC-in-C of Western Command

Lt Gen Nav K Khanduri on Monday took charge as the General Officer Commanding in Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Indian Army’s Western Command. He the first Air Defence officer to be appointed as an Army Commander.

On assuming charge, Gen Khanduri laid a wreath at the Command War Memorial as a tribute to soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. A Guard of Honour was also presented to him at the Western Command Headquarters.

Lieutenant General Nav K Khanduri assumed the command of #WesternCommand on 01 Nov 21. In a solemn ceremony conducted at Chandimandir Military Station, Army Commander paid tributes to #Bravehearts at #VeerSmiriti & reviewed the Guard of Honour. #IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/WhTNiFOuTm — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) November 1, 2021

An alumnus of the Rashtriya Indian Military College, Dehradun and the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Lt Gen Khanduri passed out with 73rd Regular Course from the Indian Military Academy and was commissioned into the 27 Air Defence Regiment (Amritsar Airfield) in December 1983.

In a career spanning over 38 years, Lt Gen Khanduri has served across a wide spectrum of appointments. He has commanded an Air Defence Brigade in Operation Rakshak and later a Mountain Brigade in Operation Falcon. He commanded an Infantry Division in Amritsar and a Corps in the Eastern Theatre.

He was the Director General Operational Logistics and Strategic Movement at Army HQ prior to being appointed as the Army Commander.