Three FIRs over violence in LPU, 18-hour NH-44 blockade; police book unidentified persons

Security tightens at the Lovely Professional University (LPU) complex following the students' protest that turned violent over the alleged rape of a female student and inaction by the authorities in Phagwara, Kapurthala, on Monday. (ANI Video Grab)

Three separate FIRs were registered against unidentified persons in connection with the violence at Lovely Professional University (LPU), the blockade of the Delhi-Amritsar National Highway (NH-44), and the alleged vandalism and looting at shops inside the university’s Uni Mall.

The cases, registered at Sadar Phagwara and Satnampura police stations, deal with three distinct aspects of the September 27 unrest, which began at around 2.00 am.

The FIR number 105 registered at Sadar Phagwara Police Station was filed in connection with the blockade of the highway and traffic at NH-44, Chaheru.

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According to the FIR, the police control room received information about several protesters, including students, sitting on either side of the highway from Delhi towards Amritsar. ASI Rohitdeep, accompanied by police personnel, reached the spot.