Three FIRs over violence in LPU, 18-hour NH-44 blockade; police book unidentified persons

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Three separate FIRs were registered against unidentified persons in connection with the violence at Lovely Professional University (LPU), the blockade of the Delhi-Amritsar National Highway (NH-44), and the alleged vandalism and looting at shops inside the university’s Uni Mall.
The cases, registered at Sadar Phagwara and Satnampura police stations, deal with three distinct aspects of the September 27 unrest, which began at around 2.00 am.
The FIR number 105 registered at Sadar Phagwara Police Station was filed in connection with the blockade of the highway and traffic at NH-44, Chaheru.
According to the FIR, the police control room received information about several protesters, including students, sitting on either side of the highway from Delhi towards Amritsar. ASI Rohitdeep, accompanied by police personnel, reached the spot.
The FIR said senior police officers tried to persuade the crowd to clear the highway, but the protesters remained immovable. The gathering comprised students and unidentified non-student miscreants, the FIR said.
The case was registered under the BNS Section 285, relating to danger or obstruction in a public way, and Section 8B of the National Highways Act.
The FIR also records that the incident was videographed and that the footage would be used for further action against those involved.
The blockade continued for more than 18 hours, turning the protest into a major disruption on one of Punjab’s key highway corridors.
The second FIR was registered concerning violence during attempts to clear the highway. The FIR number 106, also registered at Sadar Phagwara, relates to the alleged violence during the confrontation between protesters and police personnel.
The sections invoked include BNS Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty), 221 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions), and Sections 324 and 326, relating to voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means.
The case follows allegations of stone-pelting and physical violence against police personnel. Police have also alleged damage directed at police vehicles. No individual has been named as an accused in the FIR so far.
The FIR 163 registered at Satnampura Police Station concerns the alleged looting and rampage at Uni Mall and inside the university.
According to the FIR, the university structures and commercial establishments, including the main entrance gate, administrative buildings, and outlets inside Uni Mall, were damaged during the unrest.
The case invokes BNS Section 309, relating to robbery, following allegations that multiple Uni Mall shops were ransacked and property was taken during the violence.
In addition, the FIR records these as allegations, and police have not, at this stage, identified individual persons responsible for the alleged looting. Provisions relating to damage to property, including those under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, have also been invoked, according to the FIR.
The three FIRs have been filed against unidentified persons, and the investigation is now focused on identifying those allegedly involved in the separate incidents through video recordings and other available evidence. Said police sources.
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