No outsiders at LPU, walkie-talkie carriers were Army men: Punjab Police

The Punjab Police have formed an SIT to investigate the incident that triggered the unrest at LPU. (Express File Photo)

The people carrying walkie-talkie sets who were found on the Lovely Professional University (LPU) campus in Punjab’s Phagwara during the students’ unrest have turned out to be Indian Army officers and personnel from a Special Forces battalion of the Parachute Regiment.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Naveen Singla, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Jalandhar Range, said the police questioned the men after finding them carrying the walkie-talkie sets and established that they were Army personnel.

“They had come to collect the ward of an Army officer, and they were not intruders of any kind,” Singla said.

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Several political leaders cited the discovery of the walkie-talkie-carrying personnel as evidence that outsiders had been brought onto the LPU campus to create trouble.