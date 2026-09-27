Violent protests at LPU over unverified rape report; Phagwara-Jalandhar highway blocked

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A protest by students of Lovely Professional University (LPU), Chandigarh, over an unverified report of the alleged rape of a female student by an outsider on the university campus turned violent on Sunday. The protesters damaged property on the campus and set some objects on fire. They even blocked the Jalandhar-Phagwara National Highway outside the university.
The incident came a day after a protest at Chitkara Univeristy.
The police, however, had not confirmed any such rape complaint till the time of filing this report.
The unrest, which reportedly began near the girls’ hostel, intensified as students from different hostels joined in. By 2 am, a large number of students had gathered and moved towards the main entrance of the university.
Students began sharing videos from inside the campus on social media, prompting police to reach the spot.
Videos circulating from inside the campus also showed protestrs moving through the university mall and other areas amid the escalating protest. Some objects were set on fire during the unrest.
Outside the campus, students blocked the National Highway around 4 am, disrupting traffic on the busy Jalandhar–Phagwara stretch. Protesters raised slogans of “We want justice,” demanding action over the alleged incident.
“The protest was triggered after information about an alleged sexual assault of a female student began circulating among students. Different versions of the incident were being shared, both among students and on social media,” a BSc student told The Indian Express. However, there was no official confirmation of the allegation till the time of filing this report.
Kapurthala SSP Gaurav Toora reached the spot as the situation escalated and told students that police had not received any complaint regarding the alleged sexual assault at that point.
The police response came even as students continued to demand that authorities to clarify what had happened and take action if the allegation was found to be true.
Attempts to contact university authorities for their version of the incident, and of the violence on campus, were unsuccessful till the filing of this report.
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