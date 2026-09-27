Violent protests at LPU over unverified rape report; Phagwara-Jalandhar highway blocked

The protesters damaged property on the campus and set some objects on fire. (Express photos)

A protest by students of Lovely Professional University (LPU), Chandigarh, over an unverified report of the alleged rape of a female student by an outsider on the university campus turned violent on Sunday. The protesters damaged property on the campus and set some objects on fire. They even blocked the Jalandhar-Phagwara National Highway outside the university.

The incident came a day after a protest at Chitkara Univeristy.

The police, however, had not confirmed any such rape complaint till the time of filing this report.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The unrest, which reportedly began near the girls’ hostel, intensified as students from different hostels joined in. By 2 am, a large number of students had gathered and moved towards the main entrance of the university.