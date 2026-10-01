‘Conspiracy’ against Punjab, university & Hindu-Sikh unity: LPU Chancellor Ashok Mittal

The protesters damaged property on the LPU campus and set some objects on fire. (ANI Photo)

Four days after violence and vandalism at Lovely Professional University (LPU), founder and Chancellor Ashok Mittal on Wednesday called the entire episode “a conspiracy” aimed at targeting the university, damaging Punjab’s economy and denting the state’s Hindu-Sikh unity.

The LPU Chancellor also said the sexual assault allegation was “100 crore per cent” false, and that the probe will establish who provoked students.

The Rajya Sabha MP was speaking to the media on the sidelines of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally in Jalandhar.

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“I am worried about my Punjab. Two-and-a-half crore people live here, and I represent them,” he said.

Asked whether he believed LPU had been specifically targeted, Mittal said, “Why only universities saw such incidents? There is indeed a huge conspiracy behind it.” He alleged that the objective was to destabilise the university, defame Punjab, hurt its economy, affect jobs and damage Hindu-Sikh unity.