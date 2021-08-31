LPU rewards 13 of its Olympic medal-winning students, unveils 87.58 metre ‘Neeraj Chopra Marg’

The Lovely Professional University (LPU) Tuesday felicitated 13 of its students, including Neeraj Chopra and 10 members of Indian Men’s Hockey Team, for bring glory for India by bagging medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

While Chopra was awarded Rs 50 lakh and a gold javelin for winning the only gold for India at Tokyo Olympics, Manpreet Singh and nine other members of the hockey team received Rs 85 lakh during a ceremony held at LPU campus. NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant was the chief guest.

The Jalandhar-based university also announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for bronze medal winner wrestler Bajrang Punia and a Rs 25 lakhs for Paralympics high jump silver medal winner Nishad Kumar, both of whom are its students.

The LPU also unveiled a 87.58-metre ‘Neeraj Chopra Marg’, a pathway leading to its sports complex. The length of the pathway is same as Chopra’s medal winning Olympics throw.

Amitabh Kant said, “Sports are extremely important for the all-round development of an individual. Students who do well in sports fare much better in life compared to those who only focus on studies. I wish my kids would become sportsmen and not IAS officers. We would be able to bring many more medals to India when all of us start thinking like this.”

Neeraj Chopra said, “It is a proud feeling to come back to one’s alma mater after winning the gold medal.”

Ashok Mittal, Chancellor, LPU said, “These athletes have made the whole nation proud and their feat will motivate millions of youngsters across the country to believe in their ability ”.

The ceremony also saw some interesting moments where the members of the hockey team played a short commemorative match Chopra. Post the match, Chopra also demonstrated the javelin throwing technique to the members of the hockey players. While Chopra presented a javelin with his signature, the hockey players presented a hockey stick with their signatures on it to the LPU. The members of the Hockey Team included Manpreet Singh, Rupinderpal Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Simranjeet Singh (all pursuing MBA from LPU), Gurjant Singh Hardik Singh (both pursuing MA) and Mandeep Singh and Dilpreet Singh (both doing BA from LPU).