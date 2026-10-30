Punjab university ‘rape’: SIT finds no proof, police file cancellation report

Nearly a month after a social media message alleging the rape of a student at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab’s Kapurthala district triggered protests and campus violence, the police on Thursday filed a cancellation report in a Phagwara court, stating that an extensive investigation found no evidence to substantiate the allegation.

The case will formally close once the court accepts the report.

Naveen Singla, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Jalandhar Range, told The Indian Express that the cancellation report was submitted after an extensive investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav.

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As part of the probe, the SIT said it examined footage from 14 CCTV cameras covering 3,000 hours over 10 days. It also recorded responses from around 800 female students living in different university hostels, including the hostel where the alleged incident took place. Nobody reported knowledge of the alleged incident, as per the SIT report.

Responses were also obtained from around 50 hostel wardens, kitchen staff, security personnel and other employees, but no one provided information that could substantiate the allegation, the SIT said.

Also Read | Violence over sexual assault claim in LPU, university denies incident

No response to public appeal: SIT

The SIT comprised Vineet Ahlawat, Superintendent of Police (Detective), Jalandhar Rural; Major Singh, SP, Sub-Division Phagwara; Inspector Amanpreet Kaur, Station House Officer, City Phagwara; Inspector Balwinder Singh, in-charge, CIA Phagwara; and Inspector Pushap Bali, in-charge, CIA Jalandhar Rural.

Technical and CCTV teams from Jalandhar Rural and Kapurthala were also attached to the investigation. Student committee members were also taken along while the SIT conducted the investigation.

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The SIT also issued a public appeal asking anyone with information about the alleged incident to come forward. However, no one approached the investigators, the police said.

What happened on September 27

The allegation circulated through a five-line social media message on September 27, titled ‘Rape by a male worker in girls hostel of LPU’. It claimed that an outsider had raped a girl in one of the hostels and that the warden had sent the student home. The message also alleged that the university was ignoring suicide and rape cases.

The message spread rapidly, drawing students to the university gate. The protest later escalated into violence, with shops at Uni Mall vandalised, vehicles set on fire and other property damaged.

Students also blocked the Jalandhar-Phagwara stretch of National Highway-44 for over 18 hours. Clashes took place when the police moved to clear the highway, leaving several students and police personnel injured.

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The police registered three other FIRs in connection with the violence. The cancellation report filed on Thursday pertains only to the FIR concerning the rape allegation. The three FIRs relating to the violence, damage to property and highway blockade are not covered by the report. The police have arrested several students and a couple of outsiders in relation to these three FIRs.