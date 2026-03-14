LPG ‘shortage’| Long queues outside Ram Darbar LPG agency in Chandigarh, booking glitches keep residents waiting for hours

An LPG shortage in Chandigarh has led to long queues outside the Ram Darbar agency. (Representative image)

Long queues, anxious faces and residents clutching empty cylinders have become a common sight outside the LPG agency in Industrial Area Phase II near Ram Darbar over the past few days, as supply delays and new booking rules disrupt routine cylinder refills.

Many residents rue that what is normally a simple household task has turned into a stressful ordeal.

Rajan Mishra, a resident of Maloya, sat quietly on his empty LPG cylinder near the agency gate, repeatedly trying to book a refill on his mobile phone. “Agency staffers say I will get a cylinder only after receiving the booking OTP,” he said, dialling the LPG booking number again and again. Like many others in the queue, Mishra said, “I am also unable to connect to the booking system.”