With LPG price hike, domestic users in Shimla to shell out more than Rs 1,000 for a cylinder

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
As the crisis in west Asia is showing no sign of restraint, prices of domestic cooking gas LPG were hiked on Saturday. With the latest increase of Rs 60, domestic cylinders in Shimla have hit the Rs 1,000-mark. The revised rates came into effect on Saturday.
Non-subsidised LPG — the one that common households use in kitchens — will now cost Rs 913 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi as against Rs 853 previously, according to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) website. The LPG price rise of Saturday is the second increase in rate in 11 months. The price was last hiked by Rs 50 in April last year.
Along with domestic cylinders, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders have also been increased. Officials said the final price paid by consumers may vary slightly across cities due to additional delivery charges.
“In Shimla, the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder has increased by Rs 60 and will now cost Rs 1,015. The price of a commercial cylinder has risen by Rs 114, taking it to Rs 2,075. Meanwhile, delivery charge of Rs 57.75 has been fixed in Shimla,” an owner of a LPG gas agency affiliated to the HP Gas at The Lower Bazaar, told The Indian Express.
“Now consumers will not make the booking of a LPG cylinder at least 25 days before getting the supply of a cylinder,” the owner added.
A senior officer with the Divisional LPG Sales of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Shimla, said that the price increase has been triggered by disruptions in crude oil supply due to escalating tensions in west Asia. Earlier, the government had already raised the prices of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders on March 1.
In Bilaspur, commercial LPG cylinder prices have increased by Rs 114.50, taking the price to Rs 1,999.50. The domestic cylinder price has risen by Rs 60 to Rs 948.50, excluding labour charges. In nearby Mandi, petrol is selling at Rs 94.58 per litre and diesel at Rs 86.65 per litre.
At Dharamshala, a 14.2-kg domestic cylinder now costs Rs 965, up from Rs 905. The commercial cylinder price has risen to Rs 2,011, compared to the earlier price of Rs 1,868.50. Delivery charges will be additional.
In Kullu, the domestic LPG cylinder now costs Rs 980.35, while the commercial cylinder price has increased by Rs 114 to Rs 2,009.10.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram