With LPG price hike, domestic users in Shimla to shell out more than Rs 1,000 for a cylinder

Along with domestic cylinders, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders have also been increased. (File photo)

As the crisis in west Asia is showing no sign of restraint, prices of domestic cooking gas LPG were hiked on Saturday. With the latest increase of Rs 60, domestic cylinders in Shimla have hit the Rs 1,000-mark. The revised rates came into effect on Saturday.

Non-subsidised LPG — the one that common households use in kitchens — will now cost Rs 913 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi as against Rs 853 previously, according to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) website. The LPG price rise of Saturday is the second increase in rate in 11 months. The price was last hiked by Rs 50 in April last year.