Low footfall at anti-CAA protest in Chandigarh

Members of various organisations came under the banner 'Citizens Against Divide' to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizenship (NRC) at Plaza in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (Express photo: Jasbir Malhi)

A protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which was organised by a newly constituted forum called the Citizens Against Divide, at Sector 17 plaza on Wednesday morning, was abysmally attended.

Amidst families strolling down the plaza enjoying the holiday season, and under the foliage of trees adorned with giant silver stars, members of the Citizens Against Divide forum came together to not only protest against the CAA, but to specifically condemn the crackdown of Uttar Pradesh Police on anti- CAA protestors in the state.

“Yogi Adityanath’s government needs to resign for the brutalities they have committed. As many people as 19 people have died already. Just as they did in Jamia, the police barged into private places for this witch hunt. We cannot let this brutality go on. We stand united and in peace,” said Rajeev Godara, an advocate and party state president of Swaraj India, who was addressing the small crowd gathered to protest at the plaza.

The Citizens Against Divide forum, which had been formed on December 29 and had announced the protest scheduled for Wednesday on the same day, is led by activists, intellectuals and lawyers such as former Panjab University Professor Manjit Singh, Advocate Amar Singh Chahal, Advocate RS Cheema and former MP Pawan Kumar Bansal.

The Citizens Against Divide is also constituted by various student organisations including Students for Society (SFS). Punjab Students Union (PSU), Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Ambedkar Students’ Association (ASA), along with civil society organisations such as the Tricity Muslim Welfare Association, Peoples Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) and a few more.

Despite the fact that the Citizens Against Divide represents a large number of student organisations, barely any students were present at the protest.

“It is hard to mobilise as many students as we were able to on the December 18 protest because that was a national level call for student protests. Plus, this time round it is the holidays and most students are at home, on a break,” said Kannupriya, from SFS, who is also an ex President of the PU Campus Student’s council. “But we will hopefully do more activities on campus soon, and involve more students again,” she added.

Apart from condemning the Uttar Pradesh state government, speakers used the slogan “Kaagaz Nahi Dikhayenge” (we will not produce documents). The slogan has been derived from a poem by writer and satirist Varun Grover, whose composition titled “Hum Kaagaz Nahi Dikhayenge” went viral on social media.

