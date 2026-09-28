LPU campus chaos: CM Mann orders action, students flag fear of ‘outsiders’

With the university suspending classes for 10 days following the violence, students started leaving the campus in Phagwara on Monday.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev, Anju Agnihotri Chaba
4 min readChandigarh, PhagwaraUpdated: Sep 28, 2026 11:26 AM IST
LPU, Bhagwant MannLovely Professional University, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
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A day after protests on the Lovely Professional University (LPU) campus in Punjab’s Phagwara turned violent, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has asked the state’s police chief to visit the campus and has ordered strict action against those responsible for the vandalism and arson. A government spokesperson said the Chief Minister had taken serious note of the incident and directed police authorities to ensure “strictest possible action” against those found responsible for the violence.

Gaurav Yadav, Punjab’s Director General of Police, has been asked to assess the situation and ensure necessary steps are taken to maintain law and order. The spokesperson said the government was keeping a close watch on the situation.

The spokesperson said the Chief Minister had made it clear that no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands and that the police would act after examining the facts.

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Punjab DGP Yadav said a conscious decision was taken not to use force against the protesting students. He said that like the protesters in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, students at LPU have grievances. He said action will be taken as per law against persons found responsible, even if they are higher-ups in the university, the state police chief said.

What led to violence at LPU

Violence erupted at LPU on Sunday after unverified reports alleging that an outsider had sexually assaulted a student on campus. The university denied the allegations, calling them “baseless” and “fabricated”.

Police have registered a rape case against an unknown person and set up a Special Investigation Team to probe the matter. Senior police officers, however, said they could not establish the allegation in the preliminary investigation. “The three girls present in the hostel room where the sexual assault is alleged to have occurred denied that any such incident took place,” an officer said.

A video that emerged later showed the three students saying that the video they recorded was trimmed and shared on social media. They have said they were being trolled after the earlier video circulated online.

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The protesters demanded justice for the alleged victim and action against anyone found responsible. They have also said no action should be taken against those participating in the protest. Other demands include more security in girls’ hostels, no male staff in areas where girl students live, greater accountability for hostel officials and action against university officials if negligence is established.

LPU has more than 35,000 students from India and abroad. Its Founder-Chancellor is Ashok Mittal, a BJP Rajya Sabha MP who switched from the AAP in April.

Classes suspended, students leave

With the university suspending classes for 10 days following the violence, students started leaving the campus on Monday. A student from the Northeast, who was waiting for her uncle to take her home, said, “I could have stayed in the hostel, but after what happened yesterday, I don’t feel safe. I am not scared of the students who were protesting. I am worried about people coming from outside and taking advantage of the situation,” she said.

She said her uncle was coming to pick her up because she did not want to leave alone. “The university should ensure that outsiders are not allowed to enter the campus. They are not concerned about the safety of the students,” she said. Other students leaving the campus raised similar concerns, saying the presence of outsiders during Sunday’s unrest heightened their fears.

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LPU officials have also expressed concern about outsiders entering the campus during the protest. The university has said that students who do not wish to go home can continue staying in the hostels. They have been advised to avoid unnecessary movement.

According to sources, an outsider has been detained after he was found with a walkie-talkie and a weapon. Further details about the person were not immediately available. Security on the campus has been beefed up. More than 2,000 police personnel have been deployed on and around the campus, and a flag march has been carried out.

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Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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