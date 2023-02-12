Ode to love: How to spend the special day in Chandigarh

Here’s what you can do in Chandigarh this Valentine’s Day:

Spring Romance

A rose is a rose is a rose, but when the brewmaster infuses the elements and applies chemistry, he crafts a beer perfect for your loved one. This Valentine’s Day, make her/his heart go ‘hoppy’ with the rose-tinted theme of blossoming ‘Spring Romance’ and the special Red Rose craft beer at the Hops ‘n’ Grains Microbrewery (Panchkula and Mohali) and The Great Bear Kitchen and Microbrewery Chandigarh. The beer has been brewed using fresh rose petals, leaving you with a sweet taste and rose aroma. It’s got a delightfully medium body and light creaminess to it. So, ditch the bouquet of roses – why follow a stereotype when you can treat your special one to a handcrafted Red Rose to go fabulously with a delectable food pairing this Valentine’s Day.

Love Stories

It’s indeed a special day to express love, and striking a conversation around it is Studio Pataaree, all set to collect, store and share stories of true love in their beautifully handcrafted trunk this Valentine’s Day. “We are showcasing the many facets of love and trying to break away from the stereotypical image of love. One can be in love with anyone/anything, and that’s what we want to bring out. Love sees no gender, age, divide, class,” says Shagun Bawa, founder of Pataaree, a high-end customised wedding solutions studio. At the core of this campaign is the trunk, their signature product that carries so many stories of love when it moves from one house/place to another. It also reinforces how one looks at trunks as a crucial part of a wedding. “The idea of ‘Trunk of Love Stories’ came from the observation that weddings are synonymous with happiness. The age-old tradition of the bride storing/carrying her trousseau and wedding keepsakes in a trunk and starting a new journey makes the wedding trunk a very essential element of the entire celebration. For me, it is a silent spectator of all the love that moves between people/families as the festivities begin. And this love is in so many forms – the stories are so many and all are special. Hence, the trunk of love stories,” adds Bawa, for whom love is unconditional and ever-changing yet always present.

Interestingly, the idea of the trunk and love stories took shape last year. “We started work last year in June, but left it midway as we drowned in the frenzy of wedding orders,” says Bawa, who revisited the idea this January and finally turned it into the statement piece they had envisioned.

The inspiration has been their all-time favourite Pakistani truck art. “We went shopping for truck accessories in Fatehgarh where truck bodies are made and picked up some really interesting stuff. A lot has gone into creating this beautiful piece, almost six to eight months. We have had at least 10 of our team members work on it to make sure we do justice to our inspiration. It is truly a show-stopper!” adds Bawa.

So, if you are in the mood to share ‘love’ or tell a love story, catch the trunk already on display at the Pataaree Studios in Industrial Area Phase 1, Plot no. 78.

For the Love of Food

It is a love-filled Valentine’s week at Olive Cafe & Bar (OCB), with a special food and cocktails menu curated by Chef Anubhav Moza. A floral decor, candles, and live music promise a romantic evening. Two unique Cupid Cocktail offerings – XOXO and OliveYou – have been created for the week (till February 14), with a line-up of special Valentine’s dishes. There is a multi-course love menu and the highlights include an appetizer or amuse bouche – strawberry explosion, there’s celery root and white carrot in soups, the small plates segment has home-cured salmon and avocado while the large plates section has butternut squash tortellini and more and the icing on the cake is a dessert called ‘Fall in Love’.