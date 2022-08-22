scorecardresearch
Monday, August 22, 2022

Loud nightclubs: Owner, general manager of Kakuna plead guilty to noise pollution, slapped with fines

Locals of the area had complained to UT Adviser, Dharam Pal, about loud noise emanating from a bunch of nightclubs in the area till late at night, which led to disturbance and nuisance.

Gulati and Khan were arrested on the night of August 12 after a raid on the nightclub, during which a bunch of music equipment were seized.

The owner of nightclub Kakuna, Yuvraj Gulati, and the club’s general manager, Zaid Khan, have pleaded guilty to creating noise pollution in Sector 7, and have in turn been slapped with a fine of Rs 2,000 each, police said.
Gulati and Khan were arrested on the night of August 12 after a raid on the nightclub, during which a bunch of music equipment were seized.

The duo pleaded guilty in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistate (ACJM), TPS Randhawa, recently. “We have submitted a detailed report about the case against Kakuna nightclub’s owner and manager in a local court within two days. Earlier also, the managers of Kakuna have been held guilty for noise pollution,” a police officer said.

A three-member team — comprising a policeman, a revenue officer, and a member of Chandigarh Pollution Control Board — had raided the nightclub on August 12 after locals of the area, accompanied by the area councillor Mahesh Inder Singh Sidhu, had complained to UT Adviser, Dharam Pal, about loud noise emanating from a bunch of nightclubs in the area till late at night which led to disturbance and nuisance. Following the complaint, legal proceedings under Section 133 of CrPC were initiated against three nightclubs — The Vault, Grapho-07 and Kakuna nightclub — in Sector 7 on August 10.

Sources said, “As per one of the orders of SDM (east) Nitish Singla, a committee will check the level of noise with decibel metres as per the laid down protocols, without any prior intimation to the respondents (nightclubs) at different times of a day/night, and submit a report before August 25.”

As per details available, earlier too the general manager of Kakuna nightclub, Rohit Kumar, and one of its DJ, Ayush Dattana, had been held guilty for creating noise pollution under Section 61 of the Punjab Police (PP) Act, 2017, in April this year.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 07:33:51 pm
