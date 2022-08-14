scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 13, 2022

‘Loud’ nightclubs: Owner and manager of Kakuna arrested

The police identified the arrested owner as Yuvraj Gulati and the general manager as one Zaid Khan. Gulati, police said, is the relative of a senior politician in Chandigarh.

Written by Saurabh Parashar | Chandigarh |
August 14, 2022 4:34:43 am
A team raided the nightclub Kakuna, seized the music instruments and booked two people including the owner and DJ for loud music in Sector 7 last night in Chandigarh, August 13 2022. Express photo

Chandigarh Police on Friday night arrested the owner and the general manager of Kakuna nightclub located in Sector 7, with a team from the local administration and the UT pollution control board also proceeding to seize musical gadgets and equipment from the club.

The police identified the arrested owner as Yuvraj Gulati and the general manager as one Zaid Khan. Gulati, police said, is the relative of a senior politician in Chandigarh.

On Friday night, a three member team — comprising an officer from Chandigarh Police, and an official each from the administration and the pollution control board — raided Kakuna and found that the loud music coming from the nightclub was beyond permissible limits. In Chandigarh, any noise that exceeds 10 dB (decibel) is considered to be pollution, as per the law.

Officials said that the raiding team measured the sound coming from Kakuna with the help of sound metres that they were carrying. Later, they police proceeded to arrest Yuvraj Gulati and Zaid Khan under Section 61 of the Punjab Police Act, 2007. The duo was taken to Sector 26 police station and later released on bail.

Officials confirmed that the committee — constituted by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (East) Nitish Singla — had seized the musical equipment of Kakuna in Sector 7 Chandigarh after a field inspection to regulate the loud music from the club on Friday night.

The Indian Express had been highlighting the issue of noise pollution by nightclubs located in Sector 7, 26, which locals of the area have dubbed to be a menace that the administration often chooses to conveniently turn a blind eye to. It has also been found by The Indian Express that several of these ‘loud’ nightclubs had come up in violation of building bylaws, and despite several notices being served to the owners and occupants nothing concrete has ever been done.

The Chandigarh administration had initiated legal proceedings under Section 133 of CrPC on Thursday against at least three night clubs situated in Sector 7, besides constituting a committee that will address complaints of locals related to noise pollution in Sector 7 and Sector 26.

The committee members will take complaints from concerned locals of Sector 7 and Sector 26 from 6pm to midnight, between August 11 and August 18.

The three nightclubs against which action was initiated were The Grapho 07-Lounge Bar, Kakuna (Bar) and The Vault, all situated in a row on the rearside of the showrooms in Sector 7.

A statement issued by the Chandigarh administration on Saturday said that on the basis of representations made by the residents, and on the grounds of violations of guidelines of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the SDM (East) had ordered given directions to The Grapho 07-Lounge Bar, Kakuna (Bar) and The Vault to desist from playing music at high volume that was causing discomfort to local residents.

A committee — consisting Tehsildar (East), scientist of UT pollution control board and SHO of Police Station 26 — has been constituted to check the noise pollution in the clubs/restaurants/bars in
that area.

First published on: 14-08-2022 at 04:34:43 am

