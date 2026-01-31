Rs 13-lakh loot from CTU cash branch: Former conductor, nephew arrested; stolen cash recovered

The Chandigarh Police’s Crime Branch on Saturday claimed to have cracked the theft at the CTU cash branch at ISBT, Sector 17, with the arrest of two accused, including a former conductor, and recovery of Rs 13.08 lakh of the stolen cash.

One of the main accused, Ved Pal Singh, 49, the former conductor who is currently posted as a sub-inspector in Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU), was found in possession of over Rs 10 lakh, along with the fake police uniform, keys and vehicle. His nephew, another accused, Prashant, also a graduate who works as a financier with a private bank in Sonipat, was found with Rs 3.03 lakh. Both the accused are currently in police custody.

The case pertains to the theft reported on January 27, when around Rs 13.13 lakh was stolen from the CTU cash branch during night hours by an accused impersonating as a police officer.

An FIR was registered at the police station in Sector 17 under relevant provisions of the BNS, and the probe was later handed over to the Crime Branch.

According to police, the theft was executed by deceiving the on-duty security guard. The accused, wearing a police uniform and a monkey cap, posed as a police official, confined the guard in the record room, accessed the cash room, opened the locker and fled with the cash.

The Crime Branch held Ved Pal Singh, a resident of Sector 27, Chandigarh, on January 28. During questioning, he revealed crucial leads, following which his nephew Prashant, 30, a resident of Mandora village in Sonipat district of Haryana, was apprehended. Both were formally arrested on January 29.

On the basis of disclosures made by the accused, police recovered Rs 13,08,900 in cash.

The police uniform used for impersonation in the crime, which is one jacket and a pair of shoes, has also been recovered, along with a car allegedly used in the crime.

Police said Ved Pal Singh had earlier worked as a conductor at the CTU cash branch, ISBT 17, between July 2022 and October 2024, giving him detailed inside knowledge of the cash handling system, locker keys and staff movement.

Using this information, he allegedly arranged a police uniform and entered the cash branch around 3 am on January 27, while his nephew waited in the car. After misleading and confining the security guard, the cash was taken from the locker and later shared between the two accused.

Police said further investigation is underway to examine possible security lapses and to verify whether any additional persons were involved in the offence.