Rs 13-lakh loot from CTU cash branch: Former conductor, nephew arrested; stolen cash recovered

The case pertains to the theft reported on January 27, when around Rs 13.13 lakh was stolen from the CTU cash branch during night hours by an accused impersonating as a police officer.

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
3 min readChandigarhJan 31, 2026 09:51 PM IST
An FIR was registered at the police station in Sector 17 under relevant provisions of the BNS, and the probe was later handed over to the Crime Branch.
The Chandigarh Police’s Crime Branch on Saturday claimed to have cracked the theft at the CTU cash branch at ISBT, Sector 17, with the arrest of two accused, including a former conductor, and recovery of Rs 13.08 lakh of the stolen cash.

One of the main accused, Ved Pal Singh, 49, the former conductor who is currently posted as a sub-inspector in Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU), was found in possession of over Rs 10 lakh, along with the fake police uniform, keys and vehicle. His nephew, another accused, Prashant, also a graduate who works as a financier with a private bank in Sonipat, was found with Rs 3.03 lakh. Both the accused are currently in police custody.

An FIR was registered at the police station in Sector 17 under relevant provisions of the BNS, and the probe was later handed over to the Crime Branch.

According to police, the theft was executed by deceiving the on-duty security guard. The accused, wearing a police uniform and a monkey cap, posed as a police official, confined the guard in the record room, accessed the cash room, opened the locker and fled with the cash.

The Crime Branch held Ved Pal Singh, a resident of Sector 27, Chandigarh, on January 28. During questioning, he revealed crucial leads, following which his nephew Prashant, 30, a resident of Mandora village in Sonipat district of Haryana, was apprehended. Both were formally arrested on January 29.

On the basis of disclosures made by the accused, police recovered Rs 13,08,900 in cash.

The police uniform used for impersonation in the crime, which is one jacket and a pair of shoes, has also been recovered, along with a car allegedly used in the crime.

Police said Ved Pal Singh had earlier worked as a conductor at the CTU cash branch, ISBT 17, between July 2022 and October 2024, giving him detailed inside knowledge of the cash handling system, locker keys and staff movement.

Using this information, he allegedly arranged a police uniform and entered the cash branch around 3 am on January 27, while his nephew waited in the car. After misleading and confining the security guard, the cash was taken from the locker and later shared between the two accused.

Police said further investigation is underway to examine possible security lapses and to verify whether any additional persons were involved in the offence.

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

