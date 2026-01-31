Looking to revive ‘dead projects’, Punjab leases out Floating restaurant, Hotel Amaltas to private firms

Tourism dept aims to make Rs 36 lakh to Rs 60 lakh each annually from two properties leased out for 15 years

Written by: Divya Goyal
4 min readUpdated: Jan 31, 2026 10:20 PM IST
Floating Restaurant, Sirhind, Punjab (Express photo)Floating Restaurant, Sirhind, Punjab (Express photo)
The Punjab tourism department has leased out seven prime properties, including the iconic ‘Bougainvillea Floating Restaurant’ in Sirhind and Hotel Amaltas in Ludhiana, to private entities to “revive” the “dead projects,” it has been learnt.

While the firms have already been handed over the Floating Restaurant and Hotel Amaltas, the lease out contracts of two other properties — Water Lily Tourist Complex at Ropar and Chandni Tourist Complex, Nadampur (Sangrur) — are in advanced stage and awaiting final approval, as per the information procured from Punjab tourism department.

Three other properties which the tourism department has decided to hand over to private entities include Darbar Hall, Kapurthala — a heritage building —; Aam Khas Bagh, Sirhind, and Pinkcassia Tourist Complex, Ropar.

Amaltas Hotel of Punjab Heritage & Tourism Promotion Board in Ludhiana (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) Hotel Amaltas, Ludhiana. (Express photo: Gurmeet Singh)

One of the city’s oldest hotels, which once bustled with customers, and known as “oasis of peace” due to its scenic location and lush greenery, Hotel Amaltas has remained shut since 2009. Opened in 1970s, it was once one of the most profitable ventures of Punjab Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC). However, the hotel turned into ruins after private hotels mushroomed across Ludhiana. It has now been handed over to M/S Amsons Contractors for “revival” and the “renovation work” has already begun.

Also Read | Chandigarh’s January rainfall third highest in 14 years, 69% excess precipitation

The Floating Restaurant in Sirhind area of Fatehgarh Sahib — one of its kind eatery which ‘floats’ on the waters of Bhakra main line (also known as Sirhind Canal) — also suffered gradual decay and has been lying shut since over a decade. Considered an engineering marvel, the restaurant structure rests on five massive cylinders tied together to withstand the pressure of Bhakra waters. It has now been leased out to M/S Amar Food Plaza for revival.

The Aam Khas Bagh in Sirhind is a massive Mughal-era garden complex that served as a luxurious highway resort for the royalty traveling between Delhi and Lahore, with hundreds of mango trees in its orchards. The Darbar Hall in Kapurthala is a heritage property known for its magnificent architecture, that served as the royal court where Maharaja Jagatjit Singh, the last ruler of Kapurthala princely state, held public audiences and state ceremonies.

The Pinkcassia Tourist Complex in Ropar was also once popular, government-run resort known for its picturesque location on the banks of the Sutlej river, next to Ropar wetland, where people used to enjoy boating but it too remains shut.

Story continues below this ad

Sanjeev Kumar Tiwari, director, Punjab tourism, said that the “decision to lease out the seven properties to private entities has been taken to revive the dead projects.”

“Also, our ‘Ran-Baas’ project in Patiala, where we converted a royal property in Qila Mubarak Palace into a boutique heritage hotel, has been very successful. So we plan to revive other properties too on same lines by leasing it out to private entities,” said Tiwari.

He said that Hotel Amaltas and Floating Restaurant “have been leased out to private firms on license basis for 15 years” at the rate of “Rs 3 to 5 lakh per month each, which comes to an average of Rs 60 lakh per year.”

“The condition of both properties was quite bad. The private firms will be renovating them at their own expense. They have already started the work on these two properties while five others are in pipeline for approval,” said Tiwari.

Advertisement