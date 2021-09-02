Look within, don’t blame us for protest by farmers: AAP to SAD

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Thursday said the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Badal family should admit in front of the farmers that they made a mistake by supporting the contentious agri laws. AAP MLA Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer made the remark while responding to allegations that his party workers were behind the protests against the Akali Dal leaders.

Hayer, in a statement, said that Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia should refrain from making “nonsensical statements” against AAP as the common people and the farmers of Punjab are demanding answers from them for supporting the “black laws”. “Blaming the AAP for the protests is a ploy to evade the questions of the people,” he said.

“The ordinance brought by the Centre for agriculture laws was signed by Harsimrat Kaur Badal as an Union Cabinet minister. Did AAP do that too? Are AAP volunteers responsible for the video released by former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal in favour of agriculture laws? Is AAP also responsible for the silence that Parkash Singh Badal has maintained till date against the black farm laws after that video? Instead of blaming the AAP, the Badal family should dare to face these questions of the people,” Hayer said.

The AAP leader said that Sukhbir Badal and SAD were reaping what they had sown.