Look into using oxygen concentrators in Gurgaon hospitals, says Haryana CM

With hospitals in Gurgaon bringing up the issue of oxygen shortage repeatedly over the last few days, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, in a meeting with officials in the district late Sunday evening, suggested that they explore the possibility of increasing use of oxygen concentrators to reduce consumption of liquid oxygen.

Khattar arrived in Gurgaon post 6 pm and chaired a meeting with officials to discuss the Covid situation, touching upon streamlining oxygen supply, curbing black marketing of oxygen cylinders, and availability of Remdesivir, among other things.

During the meeting, officials told Khattar that there has been “some improvement” in the oxygen supply in the district as compared to before, upon which the Chief Minister gave directions to stop black marketing of oxygen cylinders and make arrangements for providing cylinders to individuals.

Regarding the latter, MCG Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, who is supervising oxygen supply, stated that a separate counter has been set up in Manesar for distribution of individual oxygen cylinders, which will be given on the basis of Covid test reports.

“During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed officials to explore the possibility of reducing the consumption of liquid oxygen by using oxygen concentrators in hospitals. He was told that 160 oxygen concentrators are also available in the district’s government hospitals,” said a spokesperson of the district administration.

Khattar, in the meeting, also stated that he had received complaints that high rates were being charged for ambulances, and directed officials to fix rates for private ambulances. He also directed that proper supply of masks, sanitisers, and gloves be ensured in the district to combat Covid.

Khattar was chairing his first meeting in Gurgaon after being allotted the charge of “coordinating and monitoring the Covid management measures” in the district on Saturday. This was his second visit to Gurgaon this week – on April 26, he had chaired a video conference meeting from Gurgaon to discuss the Covid situation in the state.

Khattar’s visit on Sunday came even as Gurgaon inched closer to the 40,000 active cases mark, recording 3,609 new cases on the day, bringing the count of active cases to 39,256.