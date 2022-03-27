Long wait ends, Sikka Khan finally crosses over to Pakistan to live with his brother

Seventy four years after an invisible line drawn on a map divided a family, Sikka Khan’s wait to reunite with his brother finally ended on Saturday evening, with the octogenarian crossing the Attari-Wagah border into Pakistan to finally go live with his brother, Sadiq Khan.

Seventy-four years after the border split the two Punjabs, leaving Sikka and his mother on one side and his elder brother Sadiq Khan and father in the Pakistani part – never to be together again – all it took for the search to end was a video shared on social media in 2019. A day after a YouTuber in Pakistan, Nasir Dhillon, uploaded Sadiq’s appeal, he got a call from a rural medical practitioner from Sikka’s village. It took two more years though for the brothers to finally meet, after overcoming the paperwork.

The brothers had met in-person for the first time at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib for a few hours in January, 2022.

As their emotional meeting at Kartarpur made headlines in newspapers across the globe, the Pakistani embassy responded by issuing a visa to Sikka Khan so that he could pay a visit to his brother. Although the Pakistani side had cleared Sikka Khan to go live with his brother for three months, Covid played spoilsport, with restrictions on travel being imposed between both the countries in view of the surge in the number of cases.

The Covid restrictions were finally removed recently, enabling Sikka Khan to finally cross over to go meet his brother.

On Saturday, Sadiq Khan was waiting on the Attari side to receive his brother with open arms. After reuniting with his younger brother, Sadiq Khan, told mediapersons, “We are very happy. We are finally together today. We have just a few years remaining in our lives. We will request the government of Pakistan to allow Sikka to stay with us for the little time that we have remaining. He has no one in India to look after him. We have so much to talk about now. We will catch up on what happened in our lives after we were separated.”

He added that it was a miracle. “It is a miracle. What if one of us would have died before getting to meet each other?” said Sadiq. Sikka Khan, a well-loved person in Phulewal village of Bhatinda, left behind memories and a bunch of well-wishers who came to see him off at the international border.

“Our whole village gifted him around Rs 25000 for his visit to Pakistan. Sikka Khan bought clothes for his brother and his children. He also bought bangles for his daughter-in-laws. He has a three month visa, but he can only stay for two months now,” said Dr Jagsir Singh, who played an important role in uniting both brothers. Sikka Khan said, “At my village, people insisted that I invite Sadiq to come visit me in India. I told them that I will go and bring him along with me. The entire village of Phulewal loves me. They helped me in buying gifts for my brothers and daughter-in-laws. I am taking some clothes and bangles as gifts.”

Sadiq Khan lives in village Bogran in Pakistan’s Faisalabad district where Dhillon had recorded him. Sadiq, who is in his 80s, told him about how, in the summer of 1947, he and his father left his maternal home in what would become Indian Punjab, without his younger brother and mother, and found themselves in two different countries.

Within a day, Dhillon was contacted by Jagsir Singh, the rural medical practitioner and dairy owner from Phulewal. He said the man Sadiq was looking for was Habib alias Sikka Khan, who lived in their village.

Sikka Khan and his relatives were among the Muslim families the village sheltered during Partition. Sikka and his mother were guests at the village at the time. His maternal grandparents’ family still lives in Phulewal. There are seven Muslim families in the village still.