Long queues, irritated staff: It’s all chaos at PGI’s collection centre

Long queues, irritated staff and harassed patients- this is the usual state of sample collection centre number 25 at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. Throughout the day, security guards are seen placating patients, who have been standing in the long queues since morning. The situation at the centre’s second floor of the new OPD is chaotic, to say the least, with barely enough space for people to even stand properly. Tired of the long wait and due to lack of space, many patients here can be seen sitting down on the floor.

Ashok Kumar, who has been standing in the queue for half an hour, blames it on the mismanagement of the token system. Veer, a 22-year-old, says, “The chaos is due to sheer mismanagement. If the administration follows the token system, only one counter will be needed instead of three.’’ Pointing to the large number of people at the collection centre, he claims the overworked help desk sometimes tends to misguide the people.

Sanbir Singh, a Hepatitis-C patient, says his samples were taken earlier but he has been called in again. “I got registered at PGIMER on June 7, but I’m still waiting for my treatment to properly begin.”

Sarabjeet Kumar, a 39-year-old patient from Bhikhiwind near Amritsar, says despite his token number flashing on the screen, he has a long queue ahead of him. “I am here to deposit the samples but no one is listening to me.’’

When contacted, Such Singh, in charge of the sample collection centre, said, “People don’t listen. They form queues the way they want, without even looking at the token numbers. Our security guards are there to sort out the queues and help patients.”

Seema, a patient who is here from Amritsar, says she has never seen this centre in such a chaotic state before. “I’ve been coming to PGIMER since six years but I’ve never witnessed such chaos. I think it is due to the construction work and the shifting of the sample collection centre.”

Offering a solution to these snarls, Rohit Sharma, a patient from Nayagaon, said, “The government should construct a new PGI on the lines of this one and with the same facilities.’’

“The long queues that you are seeing have been there for many days now. It’s due to the shifting of the sample collection centre and the construction work at PGIMER. We are trying to help the patients and have been telling them to stand in queues and not break the lines”, says Saudagar Singh, a security guard at the centre.