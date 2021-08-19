Long power cuts make Panchkula sweat, residents threaten protests

THE PROMISE of an ‘Inverter-free’ Panchkula seems like a far of dream to thousands of prime sector residents as they grapple with hour long shutdowns every day.

In an attempt to get their issues resolved, several residents have been frequenting the offices of local UHBVN and local MLA and Speaker of Haryana legislative Assembly, Gian Chand Gupta.

Residents complain that several scheduled as well as unscheduled power outages have been hitting their sectors for almost three weeks now. Earlier this year, state Power Minister Ranjit Singh had said in a statement that the government was planning to provide uninterrupted power supply to make Gurgaon and Panchkula inverter-free cities.

An association of Sector 15 residents Wednesday met the newly appointed Executive engineer of UHBVN Panchkula, BPS Wadhwan to apprise him of their issues.

“We have given memorandum to him regarding problems of power in Sector 15 which has remained persistent for the last more than a month due to installation of smart meters. We have been facing daily power cuts of about 5 to 6 hours each day,” said Sunil Vashishth. He added that the Executive engineer has assured them of proper supply in the coming days as a major fault which was causing the power cuts was rectified two days ago.

Perturbed by similar inconveniences, several residents of Sector 10 Tuesday met Gian Chand Gupta. “Association office bearers apprised Gupta as to how the online study of students and work from home of employees has been badly affected for the past one and a half month due to this issue,” said Bharat Hiteshi who led the delegation.

President of CWA Sector 10, BM Kaushik told Gupta that “almost a 1000 Covid recovered patients and other senior citizens of Sector 10, are not able to bear the humid weather.”

They too met senior officials at UHBVN and demanded an immediate solution to this chronic problem. Hiteshi has demanded that UHBVN officials ensure uninterrupted power supply in Sector 10 latest by August 20, failing which the residents have threatened to take out protest marches, dharnas and go on hunger strikes. “It will be the sole responsibility of the UHBVN and the Haryana Government,” says Hiteshi.

The thickly populated sectors 15, 16, 10 and Industrial Area Ph-II have also suffered several power cuts.

“We are not troubling the residents knowingly. The main issue actually persists in sectors 10 and 15. The work of system strengthening has been going on in the said sectors for the past few months, including addition of new poles and conductor replacement, which was delayed amid the Covid surge. The work requires a few long cuts but with the current situation we have to take few small cuts each day which is making the people weary,” said XEN Wadhwan.

“The Sector 10 feeder was particularly overloaded and we had to share its load with the Sector 15 feeder which required power cut offs. The work of adding smart meters alongside this has further aggravated the residents. Even on August 15 when there was a shutdown of power in the evening amid high rains and wind, the trees had actually broken wires at several places. Following which, we took another power cut on Monday to chop off the trees,” he added.