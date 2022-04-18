Lone party MLA Abhay Chautala makes all efforts to revive INLD

The lone legislator of INLD, Abhay Chautala, is making all efforts to revive the party in Haryana by planning to visit all 90 Assembly constituencies while his father Om Prakash Chautala too is meeting party cadre – who have old association with Chautala family — on a daily basis.

“At the age of 87, Om Prakash Chautala ji does more work daily than a normal party worker. In the past nearly two months, I have visited the main areas of 50 Assembly constituencies. I will resume this campaign in May again to cover 40 remaining constituencies. This year too, we will organise a big rally on September 25 on the occasion of Chaudhary Devi Lal Jayanti,” Abhay told The Indian Express.

“We have already developed our organisation at the level of polling booths in urban and rural areas. In the next step, we will strengthen our 16 organisational cells like women, students, youth and SCs. In every village, there will be a president of every cell. In this way, we will have a team of 16 local leaders in every village,” he added.

At the time of farmer agitation, Abhay had resigned from the Assembly in support of the protesters. However, he faced a tough contest in Ellenabad bypoll in October 2021 to return to the Assembly again but is still hopeful of a comeback expecting an anti-incumbency wave in 2024 Vidhan Sabha elections.

He said, “After the formation of the BJP-JJP government, the people had hopes that the alliance would fulfil its promises. Instead of fulfilling promises, they promoted corruption during the past two years and a half. Today people are upset with this government and want a change. In this scenario, the Congress claims it will return to power but its position is worse than them (BJP-JJP). They (Congressmen) are trying to put down each other daily. We in the INLD are continuously trying to expand our organisation. And I believe, in future, the people will again show their faith in the INLD and will bring the party to power.”

Abhay claims corruption is the biggest issue in Haryana at the moment. “Even children say that there is no work but corruption is everywhere. Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda can’t speak on this issue because he himself is facing cases of corruption,” he alleged.

The 59-year-old legislator is not impressed with the efforts of AAP to expand their base in Haryana after forming a government in neighbouring Punjab.

“The AAP stands cornered on the issue of Chandigarh. In Haryana, the SYL is a big issue and the AAP has a government in Punjab. The people in Haryana say first they should give our share of water and only then they will trust AAP. As per the report of Shah Commission, Chandigarh belongs to Haryana and the resolution passed by the AAP-led government in Punjab Assembly should be withdrawn,” Abhay said.

On the AAP’s victory in Punjab, he said, “The APP came to power in Punjab because the people there were watching how the Congressmen were fighting with each other there. The people were upset with Akali Dal too because the issue of sacrilege was still on their mind. People hated BJP because the people of Punjab had fought a long battle during the farmer agitation. The people had no alternative there except to teach them a lesson and elect a third person. At that time, the people did not see whom they were electing. But these people (AAP) will fail within six months. The people who have voted for them will struggle against them on the roads. They (AAP) have shown the people such big dreams that can’t be fulfilled ever.”

While talking about his nephew and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala-led JJP, Abhay said: “The JJP had promised monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 11,000 apart from promising old age pension of Rs 5,100 per month. JJP leaders are now facing opposition from the people and can’t even hold public meetings.”

The lone legislator of INLD said his father Om Prakash Chautala was still trying to form a third front in the country. “Till the politicians don’t leave their self-interests, a big change is not coming at the level of national politics. There are a lot of people who are against the BJP at national level, who want to see BJP out of power. Congress and several regional parties are among them. The people had brought a political change after becoming upset with the Congress.”

“But now people are more upset with the decisions taken by the BJP government. At the level of state, people stand by a regional party and bring them to power. Chautala sahab is still trying to form a third front in the country. But the ego of regional leaders and their ambitions to become Prime Minister are coming in the way. This decision (of becoming PM) can be taken at a later stage. If they contest the elections unitedly, the BJP will be wiped out and will be out of power,” Abhay said.