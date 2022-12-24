Good news for Indian doctors in UK

Written by Kamal Preet Kaur

A review which has called upon the General Medical Council – the regulatory body—whose role is to protect patients and improve medical education and practice across UK, to show compassion in its interaction with the doctors, patients and referrers, has also reignited the conversation around racial inequality and discrimination faced by the Black and Minority Ethnic (BAME) doctors and medical practitioners in the country.

Prof Iqbal Singh CBE and Martin Forde KC’s independent learning review of the General Medical Council’s (GMC) handling of Dr Manjula Arora case is being hailed by various Indian-origin doctors for its recommendations. They have expressed hope that it will go a long way in ensuring that disputes involving BAME doctors are resolved and dealt with fairly by the GMC.

This be noted that Dr Manjula Arora, a family GP working in Manchester for out-of-hours provider Mastercall, had to undergo and inquiry and suspension following her remark over a laptop, earlier this year. It is said that while her employer had “noted her interest” for a laptop, her claim that she had been “promised” a laptop was “dishonest”. The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service had suspended her and the case had been escalated to the GMC.

The Doctors’ Association UK had come out to support Dr Arora when her matter was sent to the tribunal, asking why had the issue gone as far as the GMC for yet another doctor with an overseas training.

Following Dr Arora’s case referral to the GMC, British Medical Association (BMA) Chair Dr Chaand Nagpaul, in his statement to the media, had also raised the issue of “worrying trend of ethnic minority doctors facing disproportionate referral investigation and sanctions”.

Talking to the Indian Express, Prof Iqbal Singh, chair of the GMC review said, “Implementing the review’s recommendations is critical. It’s not just a challenge but it is a huge opportunity. The recommendations focus on the need for the GMC to ensure consistency in its own processes and embedding professional curiosity and cultural competence. They also focus on promoting a culture of local resolution, embedding dignity, compassion, and respect, and supporting doctors.

Advertisement

“The GMC has accepted all the recommendations, and my advice is that the GMC should monitor, evaluate, and share progress on these recommendations in six months or so to build confidence among the stakeholders. Achieving compassionate, supportive, and fair regulation will require that these recommendations are implemented not just in the letter but also in the spirit in which they are meant.”

The National Health Service (NHS) UK is heavily dependent on doctors recruited from countries like India. Over 42% of doctors working in the NHS are of black and minority ethnic origin. The issue of racial inequalities and discrimination has been a concern for over three decades. There is increasing recognition and widespread acceptance of the differential treatment of black and minority ethnic doctors and medical students at all levels, and there is a commitment and action plan introduced to abolish this discrimination by the NHS.

However, the investigation and tribunal hearing of Dr Manjula Arora Laptop case had generated significant anger and anxiety among the medical profession. The case had once again the perception of a regulatory process lacking in fairness; of a system in which the stakes seem much higher if you are a black and minority ethnic doctor.

Advertisement

The historic review recommends that regulation be fair, supportive and compassionate. Professor Singh also asks for a comprehensive induction and development of cultural compassion in decision makers. There is widespread recognition in the UK health service that implementation of these recommendations will lead to ground breaking changes with improvements in the working lives of Indian and BAME doctors.

Consultant urologist and Chair, Fitness to Practice tribunals, Prof Gurpreet Singh MBE, told IE, “The Arora report by Prof Singh has the potential to change regulatory processes in the UK, and reduce the unfair, disproportionate outcomes when International Medical Graduates face investigations, initiated by the General Medical Council. In my opinion the support available to Indian doctors when faced with an investigation, is woefully inadequate. The report recommends support both before the investigation with the introduction of a contact who can empathise and provide clarification on the process; and ongoing support where cultural sensitivity and language difficulties are considered during the investigative processes.”

Dr Singh is also of the view that support in the form of mentoring and formal induction, will allow Indian doctors to understand the work environment in hospitals in the UK, and reduce the risk of referral to the GMC. “The NHS offers excellent training and careers opportunities to Indian doctors, and for it to retain this prime position, the GMC has to address disproportionate referrals and outcomes dependent on race and country of training. The Arora report is a vital first step,” he added.

It is hoped that with this review, “local first” becomes the default way of managing concerns and that the investigating bodies like the GMC will develop greater insight into the cultural norms and experiences of the BAME doctors so that misunderstandings are not compounded by mistakes.

Punjabi man jailed for attacking son-in-law with meat cleaver

Birmingham Crown Court has sent 53-year-old Bhajan Singh of Handsworth to jail, for attacking his son-in-law with a meat cleaver. The victim, in his 30s, had been living with his wife and two children at Singh’s house for the last two years. Both men worked at the same factory and all was said to be well between until April this year.

Advertisement

Judge Sarah Buckingham said the possible motive for the attack was the defendant’s recent trip to India and he was frustrated having “reluctantly” returned to the UK. “You wanted someone to blame and he was your target,” said the Judge sentencing him to eight-and-a-half-year imprisonment. The Singh was said to be under the influence of alcohol when he attacked his son-in-law from behind soon after he returned home with his wife from a shopping trip. He had to run to the neighbours to save himself and call the police.

Bilingual book on mental health released

A Sikh mental health awareness and support group Sikh Forgiveness has released a book titled “Mental Health Ki Hundi Hai?” The book is bilingual and is expected to help people get conversing about mental health within the community as comfortably as any other health ailment. Talking to the IE, founder director of Sikh Forgiveness, Sandy said, “Mental Health Ki Hundi Hai is a Punjabi and English translation book, where 15 mental health conditions, support services and therapies have been collated and translated in Punjabi. The book provides support to professionals, services users and families across the world as a way to communicate with one another and understand what mental health is, using the correct clinical terminology.”

Advertisement

There is little to no resources available with a Punjabi translation for mental health conditions and sometimes it can be a struggle to convey what someone could be experiencing if they were never taught or exposed to what mental health is or how poor mental health can impact them, she said, adding that gurdwaras were investing in the book to speak with their sangat, to ensure they don’t feel alone and seek the right help.