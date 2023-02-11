London Letters: Muslim groups say Prevent Review Islamophobic, Punjabi man set to become youngest football club owner

Written by Kamal Preet Kaur

While the UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman has generously lauded the independent review of Prevent – an early intervention government programme that seeks to prevent people from being radicalised into terrorism — it has met with scathing criticism from various MPs of the Labour Party, human rights groups as well as faith organisations.

Author and journalist William Shawcross, who Braverman said, “has led a superb independent review of prevent”, has been accused by Amnesty International UK of making “bigoted comments on Muslims and Islam” in the past, and thus making the report “invalid”. Braverman has announced that the government will implement Shawcross’s recommendations.

Meanwhile, the leading Sikh organisations in the UK have expressed concerns over reference made to pro-Khalistan extremism in the report, and have alleged that the rising threat from “Hindutva” radicalism has been ignored.

Former Home Secretary Priti Patel, on 26 January 2021, had appointed Shawcross to conduct an independent investigation into the Prevent strand of the government’s counter-terrorism strategy. In the report, Shawcross claims, “To carry out that task, over the course of 11 months, my team and I conducted 115 meetings, engaged with over 800 people and analysed over 650 sources of written material.”

Twitter is rife with people on both sides of the argument slugging it out. Many people feel the report is “tell it like it is”, other say it is “biased”, “Islamophobic” and would do more harm than good.

The 192-page report mentions, “It is worth restating that Islamist terrorism is currently the largest terrorist threat facing the United Kingdom…Prevent is not doing enough to counter non-violent Islamist extremism…Prevent has a double standard when dealing with the Extreme Right-Wing and Islamism…At present, 80% of the Counter Terrorism Police network’s live investigations are Islamist while 10% are Extreme Right-Wing.”

The report welcomes the government’s decision to proscribe Hamas in its entirety. It also refers to Pakistan’s support to radicals in the UK. Shawcross expresses “concerns over how rhetoric from Pakistan is impacting UK Muslim communities when it comes to inflaming anti-India sentiment, particularly around the subject of Kashmir… I have seen evidence of UK extremist groups, as well as a Pakistani cleric with a UK following, calling for the use of violence in Kashmir. I have also seen evidence demonstrating that flashpoints related to Kashmir leads to a significant surge in interest from UK Islamists.”

Talking to The Indian Express, Hayes and Harlington MP John McDonnell said, “I have been concerned for some time that the Prevent programme has on the one hand not been effective in addressing dangerous radicalisation and on the other has alienated sections of our community by its approach. There have been consistent blind spots that can only be addressed by engaging more effectively with the diverse communities in our country.”

Afzal Khan, MP from Manchester Gorton said, “There should be no hierarchy of terrorism, but the supposed-independent reviewer on Prevent makes it clear he believes there should be. Last year, a far-right terrorist firebombed a migrant centre in Kent. A week before, he tweeted, ‘We will obliterate them Muslim children’.”

In its statement, Labour Muslim Network said, “This review is yet another opportunity missed by the government to rebuild trust within our communities…Instead, it is another ideological move led by a government marred in continuous allegations of Islamophobia.”

On Page 146 of the report, it is mentioned that “Prevent should also be mindful of pro-Khalistan extremism emerging from the UK’s Sikh communities. A false narrative is disseminated by the tiny number of pro-Khalistan groups operating in the UK that the government is colluding with its counterpart in India to persecute Sikhs. Such groups’ narratives glorify violence carried out by the pro-Khalistan movement in India. While the current threat is low, praise for violence overseas and a simultaneous belief in a state-led campaign of repression domestically is a potentially toxic combination for the future.”

Hardial Singh Dhamrait, Chair of Indian Subcontinent Affairs Committee, told the IE, “Sikh activism relating to India is very much related to human rights. For instance, release of political prisoners languishing in a Indian jails, justice for victims of genocide and extrajudicial killings. Other concerns /campaigns related to support for farmers, repeated desecration of scriptures and misuse of instruments of state.

“The comments in the Prevent Review about Khalistan campaign are misplaced and appear to be designed to humour India. This has been a pattern repeated over the past few years coinciding with visits and trade discussions.

“Interestingly, there is no reference to rising radicalisation of the Gujrati youth by the BJP-linked Indian students and UK based supporters. The potential for violence both in India and in the diaspora is very much evident yet ignored – one wonders why?”

Sikh Federation UK advisor Dabinderjit Singh said,“For reasons of political correctness there is a totally unnecessary one paragraph reference in the 190+ page review to the Sikh community and pro-Khalistan extremism although the report itself states the ‘current threat is low’… This paragraph is simply there to appease and point out to the Indian Government.

“This reference to Sikhs contrasts with a deliberate oversight by William Shawcross of Hindu nationalism, known as Hindutva, in Britain that recently reared its ugly head in widespread violence and terror in Leicester.”

Punjabi man set to become youngest football club owner

Twenty-year-old Sarbjot Singh Johal has recently been making headlines for his bid to acquire an English football club, Morcambe FC. Johal, a young entrepreneur who is said to have made a fortune from a successful non-alcoholic beverage business, beat Tyson Fury to bid for the club.

He is set to become the youngest club owner in the football league. Johal has struck a multi-million-pound deal with the club’s current owners Bond Investments and is now waiting on EFL approval to complete takeover.

Morecambe FC co-chairman Graham Howse has said, “Sarbjot Johal is eager to start the project to take the Club on to a new level, subject to satisfactorily navigating the EFL Owners and Directors’ test. Sarbjot, through his company Sarb Capital, has recently purchased equity in the Club, injecting more than useful income into us. I am, along with Sarbjot, keen that the process should now move on at pace to come to a positive conclusion.”

Infertility safe space for Asian community on Sunday

Himmat Collective, a social network community group that offers safe space for those suffering from infertility and miscarriages, are holding their first face-to-face event South Asian Fertility Stories at Nishkam Centre, Birmingham on Sunday. Run by Sarina Kaur and her husband Vikramjit Singh, @HimmatCo on Instagram and Twitter aims to refresh and renew approaches to fertility in within the Punjabi and Asian communities.

“Himmat Collective was formed after we went through two miscarriages ourselves and we quickly realised that for Sikh and Punjabi communities there were very limited resources that resonate and help cope with such grief and loss. There was also very little information for our community to access. We, therefore, wanted to create a very real and authentic space where people could see someone like them being open about their loss so that this not only breaks down the stigma around miscarriage and fertility issues but also validates the emotional trauma that the sufferer carries,” Kaur tells The Indian Express.

HimmatCo has built a network of people who reach out to each other and is working to get resources for people going through miscarriage, baby loss and a difficult fertility journey.

The event scheduled for Sunday between 2-4pm will have special guest speakers and there will be opportunity for everyone to ask questions.

(The writer is a freelance journalist based in London contributing content to digital, print, radio and TV platforms.)